A’s vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The New York Yankees have a rubber match on Thursday afternoon, as they take on the A’s after losing 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The A’s are just 4-7 so far in the 2026 season, but they have one of their better starters on the mound in this series finale. Lefty Jeffrey Springs (2.38 ERA) has allowed just three runs and seven hits in 11.1 innings of work this season, leading the A’s to an 11-4 win over Houston in his last outing.

The Yankees will counter with a lefty of their own, as Ryan Weathers (4.50 ERA) makes his third start in pinstripes. Weathers has yet to make it through five innings in a start this season, allowing three runs and six hits across 3.2 innings of work in a win over Miami on Saturday.

Can the Yankees – who are -232 favorites in this game – earn a series victory this afternoon?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup.

A’s vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

A’s +1.5 (-115)

Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

A’s: +189

Yankees: -232

Total

8 (Over -110/Under -110)

A’s vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

A’s: Jeffrey Springs (1-0, 2.38 ERA)

Yankees: Ryan Weathers (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

A’s vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports California

A’s record: 4-7

Yankees record: 8-3

A’s vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+280)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Stanton can stay hot against the A’s:

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is off to an amazing start in the 2026 season, even though the power numbers haven’t jumped off the page.

Stanton has homered once, but he’s hitting .341 with a .836 OPS. Now, he takes on a lefty in A’s starter Jeffrey Springs. Stanton only has a few at-bats against Springs in his career, though the slugger has a .929 OPS and 117 home runs against left-handed pitching since he entered MLB.

Even though the power numbers are down this season, Stanton is clearly seeing the ball well out of the gate, racking up 14 hits in 10 games. He’s worth a look in this market, especially since the A’s have a shaky bullpen (5.01 ERA) this season.

A’s vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I’m looking to the total in Thursday’s series finale since I don’t want to lay the moneyline price with the Yanks.

New York combined for 16 runs in Weathers’ last start, and the A’s have combined 15 runs in both of Springs’ starts this season. Now, this isn’t a total indictment of these two starters, but Weathers has struggled early in his Yankees tenure, failing to get himself through five frames in both of his outings.

The Yankees have backed him up with a solid bullpen (2.77 ERA), but the same can’t be said for the A’s (5.01 ERA) so far this season.

New York is a top-10 team in OPS, and both of these squads are in the top-17 in the league in runs scored.

Despite a pair of low-scoring games to open this series, I think Thursday’s game could be a high-scoring one, especially if Weathers struggles early. Springs may slow the Yanks down early, but the A’s bullpen has been too shaky in both of his starts (allowing nine total runs) for me to go UNDER in this one.

Pick: OVER 8 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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