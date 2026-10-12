Is Aaron Donald Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Rams in NFL Week 5)

Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald has only appeared in two of the team's first four games, but he's expected to take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Donald came out of retirement to play for the Rams this season, missing Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he doesn't hold an injury designation for this matchup at home against Buffalo.

Rams expect DL Aaron Donald, TE Colby Parkinson and CB Jaylen Watson to all play Monday night versus the Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites at home in Week 5 as they look to get back over .500 after a 1-2 start. L.A. is -180 on the moneyline in the latest odds at DraftKings, and it is 1-1 with Donald in the lineup this season.

Donald's presence is even more important right now, as star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) is on injured reserve and has not played since Week 1.

In his two games this season, Donald has appeared in 54.4 percent of the Rams' defensive snaps and one special teams snap. He's picked up four tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The 10-time Pro Bowler is still searching for his first sack in his return to NFL action.

Donald retired from playing after the 2023 campaign, seemingly ending on the greatest careers ever by a defensive player. An eight-time First Team All-Pro, Donald (now 35) walked away from the game after recording eight sacks and earning yet another All-Pro nod in 2023. He may not be able to get to that level in 2026, but his presence alone is something opposing offenses have to plan for each week.

Oddsmakers have set Donald at +235 to record his first sack of the season against Josh Allen.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .