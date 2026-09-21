Is Aaron Donald Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Giants vs. Rams in NFL Week 2)

Los Angeles Rams' star defensive lineman Aaron Donald is off the injury report and expected to make his 2026 season debut on Monday night against the New York Giants.

Sean McVay confirmed Aaron Donald will make his return in Week 2, via @NateAtkins_.



"If he said it, he's going. Whatever Aaron says, I support." — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 19, 2026

Donald did not play in the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, as he did not travel with the team to Australia. The Rams wanted to give the veteran lineman as much time to get himself ready to play after he committed to coming back to the team in late August.

After not playing since the 2023 campaign, Donald is expected to be on a snap count in Week 2. However, his presence is a major boost for a Rams defense that lost star pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) for at least the next four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve.

Garafolo: Aaron Donald likely to play around 30 snaps in season debut in Week 2. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 20, 2026

It's unclear what Donald will look like in his 2026 debut, and oddsmakers at DraftKings have not shifted this line in favor of the Rams even with the eight-time All-Pro making his return. The Rams opened as seven-point favorites in this matchup, but with Garrett out and Puka Nacua questionable, that line has moved a half point in favor of the Giants.

Donald retired from playing after the 2023 campaign, seemingly ending on the greatest careers ever by a defensive player. An eight-time First Team All-Pro, Donald (now 35) walked away from the game after recording eight sacks and earning yet another All-Pro nod in 2023.

If he can return to that form in 2026, the Rams' defense is going to be one of the top units in the league. For now, L.A. is hoping that Donald can make a positive impact in limited action against a New York offense that dominated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

In the prop market, Donald is set at +182 to recod one or more sacks and +140 to record half a sack against Jaxson Dart and Co.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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