Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Lions in NFL Week 8)

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 7 of the 2026 season, playing just 25.4 percent of the team's snaps in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite missing some time in practice in the lead up to Week 8, Jones is off the injury report and expected to play in a key matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Jones (knee) not listed on injury report for Week 8. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 30, 2026

The undefeated Vikings have relied heavily on Jones this season with Jordan Mason (thumb) missing time, and the veteran has responded in a big way.

Jones has 105 carries for 436 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 13 catches (on 19 targets) for 72 yards. He has two rushing scores in the 2026 season, and he's played 65.9 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps.

With Mason back in the fold, Jones is going to be in more of a timeshare, but the fact that he doesn't carry an injury designation is a good sign for Week 8. Jones should still play a major role for a Vikings team that has struggled as a whole on offense in 2026.

Here's a breakdown of the best prop bet for Jones in this Week 8 matchup.

Best Vikings Prop Bet in Week 8 vs. Detroit Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Jones OVER 7.5 Rush Attempts (-111)

The betting market is clearly expecting Jones to play more of a complimentary role against Detroit, but I believe that it's worth noting the had eight carries in Week 7 before going down.

Outside of that game, Jones has at least 12 carries in every game this season, and he played 46.2 percent of the snaps in Week 1 while Mason was healthy.

I think that we'll see a pretty even split between Jones and Mason on Sunday, and the Lions (allowing 4.1 yards per carry) are just 21st in the league in EPA/Rush.

This is a solid matchup for the veteran back as long as he's able to stay healthy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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