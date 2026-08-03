Aces vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 3

Just 1.5 games separate the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA standings heading into Monday night’s matchup in Atlanta.

This is the second meeting between these two squads this season, as A’ja Wilson and the Aces picked up a one-point win back in May in their first matchup (also in Atlanta).

The Dream are hoping to even the series, and they’re slightly favored in Monday night’s matchup. Atlanta has won five games in a row, surging up the standings in the W after a five-game skid dropped it out of the top spot in the East.

A solid core of Angel Reese, Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard has made Atlanta a potential title contender, but it would love to finish higher in the standings to avoid Las Vegas, Golden State or even Dallas in a first-round playoff matchup.

Meanwhile, the Aces are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed and have been elite on the road (11-4) in 2026. Can they take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dream in the season series?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s showdown.

Aces vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces +1.5 (-115)

Dream -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Aces: -105

Dream: -115

Total

182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Aces vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN, Vegas 34, Victory+ Sports Network, Atlanta News First

Aces record: 20-9

Dream record: 18-10

Aces vs. Dream Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus -- out

Dream Injury Report

Te-Hina Paopao -- out

Aces vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jordin Canada UNDER 7.5 Assists (+112)

Jordin Canada is having a strong 2026 season, averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.

The Dream point guard has thrived playing alongside Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, dropping eight or more dimes in each of her last eight games. However, she was held to five assists against the Aces earlier this season.

I think the UNDER is the play for Canada in this prop, as Las Vegas ranks second in the W in opponent assists per game (19.0). Since the Dream aren’t a great shooting team (12th in effective field goal percentage), this could be a tough line for Canada to hit, even though she’s done it a ton as of late.

Prior to her last eight games, Canada had eight or more dimes in just six of her first 20 games in the 2026 campaign.

Aces vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Aces to win this game outright:

The Aces won the first meeting between these teams back in May by one point in Atlanta, and they’re basically in a pick’em scenario on Monday night.

Atlanta has been great at home (10-4) this season, and it’s won five games in a row to make a real push for a top-three seed in the league. However, the Aces are an elite road team, going 11-4 on the road.

These teams are No. 4 (Las Vegas) and No. 5 (Atlanta) in net rating this season, but the Aces’ offense (No. 2 in the W in offensive rating) could be an issue for the Dream.

Atlanta is not a great shooting team (12th in effective field goal percentage), and it has relied a bit on its defense (fourth in opponent points per game) to win this season. After all, the Dream are just 4-9 against the spread when favored at home despite winning 10 of their 14 home games overall.

The Aces average over 91 points per game this season, and they allow just 1.3 more points per game than the Dream.

I lean with A’ja Wilson and Co. winning this game, especially if they close as underdogs.

Pick: Aces Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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