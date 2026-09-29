Aces vs. Fever Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet WNBA Playoffs Game 2

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have their back against the wall in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs after they lost by 17 points in Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The Fever need a win to keep their season alive and force a winner-take-all Game 3 later on this week. Luckily, they’re slight favorites (1.5 points) in the latest odds for this matchup.

A’ja Wilson (38 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks) turned in a dazzling performance for the defending champion Aces in Game 1, and they have a home game in a Game 3 (if necessary) in their back pocket entering this matchup.

Indiana won the regular-season series between these teams, but Wilson played in just two of those games. On top of that, the Aces were a dominant team on the road, going 16-6 straight up while covering the spread in 12 of those matchups.

Can they pull off an upset and clinch a spot in the WNBA semifinals?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Wilson and a pick for this game, but first let’s take a look at the odds, injuries and more for Game 2 of this playoff series.

Aces vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces +1.5 (-118)

Fever -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Aces: -108

Fever: -112

Total

183.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Fever How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Las Vegas leads 1-0

Aces vs. Fever Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – out

NaLyssa Smith – out

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Aliyah Boston – probable

Tyasha Harris – out

Aces vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 28.5 Points (-116)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Wilson is a must bet in the prop market:

A’ja Wilson dropped 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting (2-for-2 from 3) in Game 1 against the Fever, dominating the game on both ends of the floor. She had two steals, four blocks and 16 rebounds for the defending champs, leaving no doubt in a 17-point win at home.

Now, Wilson goes on the road, where the Aces were an impressive 16-6 this season.

Rather than betting on Las Vegas to win this game outright, I’m going to take the reigning league MVP to drop 29 or more points on Tuesday.

Wilson averaged over 26 points per game during the team’s playoff run in 2025, and the Fever are a weak defensive team, ranking eighth in the league in defensive rating and 11th in opponent points per game during the regular season.

Sunday’s game was the first time Wilson cleared this prop against the Fever in 2026, but she’s scored 29 or more points in four of her five games since the FIBA World Cup break.

I think this line is reasonable for the star forward, especially since Indy loves to push the pace (No. 2 in the WNBA), which usually leads to more high-scoring games. Wilson and the Aces cracked the 100-point threshold in Game 1, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see another track meet in Game 2.

The best player in the WNBA, Wilson has shown up time and time again in the playoffs, and I don’t expect anything different with a chance to end this first-round series on Tuesday night.

Aces vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

If the Fever are going to extend this series, it’s going to come in a track meet, as they are the No. 1 offense in the WNBA but allow the fifth-most points per game.

Indiana was torched for 102 points in Game 1, and these teams combined for 187 points in that matchup. During the regular season, they cleared this total once in three meetings.

The Fever are going to push the pace (No. 2 in the W), and these teams finished the regular season ranking No. 1 and No. 2 in offensive rating while both averaging over 91 points per game.

The Aces’ plethora of playoff experience is key in this series, as I don’t see them getting overwhelmed in a hostile road environment on Tuesday. So, I’ll bet on a high-scoring Game 2, even though I lean with Las Vegas to wrap up this series in a two-game sweep.

Pick: OVER 183.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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