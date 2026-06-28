Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Azzi Fudd, Aces, Mystics, Breanna Stewart)

Five of the top six teams in the WNBA are in action on Sunday, and a few of them are going head-to-head in this four-game slate:

Minnesota Lynx vs. Dallas Wings

Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky

New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries

Olivia Miles and the Lynx kick things off against No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd and the Dallas Wings, who are looking to avoid losing a third game against Minnesota this season. Paige Bueckers and the Wings have already won more games than last season, but they find themselves as home underdogs on Sunday afternoon.

That game begins at 2 p.m. EST to kick off a loaded day of nationally televised games, as A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces get a final tune up before their WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game against the New York Liberty (also in action on Sunday) on Tuesday night.

Since the Commissioner's Cup title game is on Tuesday, Monday and Wednesday are off days in the W this week. So, fans and bettors will want to lock in for this exciting slate on Sunday, as there is only one game in the coming three days.

This season, I’m nearing +9 units in my WNBA Best Bets, as Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams came through in the prop market on Friday night to hit two of my three picks.

Now, I have a bet for each game on Sunday, including player props for Fudd and Breanna Stewart – two UConn legends – in their respective matchups.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 48-31 (+8.83 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 223-194-2 (+11.73 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Mystics + Las Vegas Aces Moneyline Parlay (-116)

Azzi Fudd UNDER 14.5 Points (-123)

Breanna Stewart 8+ Rebounds (-187)

Washington Mystics + Las Vegas Aces Moneyline Parlay (-116)

Washington Mystics

Washington struggled on offense against the Sun on Friday night, but it has a very favorable matchup with Portland on Sunday.

The Fire have dropped seven of their last 10 games, falling to last in the league in net rating (minus-10.0) in the process. Portland was blown out twice by a struggling Chicago team last week, and the Mystics have shown that they can compete with some of the best teams in the league, beating Minnesota and covering twice against it earlier this month.

Washington also has the No. 3 defensive rating in the W, which is where it can win this game. Portland’s defense has been absolutely awful, ranking dead last in defensive rating, 14th in opponent field goal percentage and 13th in opponent points per game.

Even though the Mystics have struggled at home in limited action in 2026, the Fire are just 2-6 straight up on the road. I’ll take the Mystics to win this game outright as part of this parlay.

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are one of the best road teams in the league this season, going 8-2 heading into this matchup with the Sky.

I believe Chicago is a little overvalued at home in this matchup after beating up on a bad Portland team (dead last in net rating) late last week. The Sky are still 12th in offensive rating (Las Vegas is No. 1) and they’re just 3-6 straight up at home.

Chicago’s offense has really fallen off since Rickea Jackson tore her ACL, and the Aces have shown all season that they can score at will, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating, No. 2 in field goal percentage, No. 2 in 3-point percentage and No. 4 in points per game.

I think they’ll overwhelm this Sky team on Sunday afternoon.

Azzi Fudd UNDER 14.5 Points (-123)

No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd is off to a solid start in her rookie season, averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

She’s cleared 14.5 points in four of her last seven games, but I think this line is a little too high for her against Minnesota.

The Lynx have the best defensive rating in the WNBA, and they rank second in the league in opponent points per game, allowing less than 80 per night. As good as Fudd has been, she’s struggled against Minnesota in two meetings, scoring eight and six points while shooting a combined 6-for-19 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3.

This line is set well above Fudd’s season average, and she only has six games (out of 17) with 15 or more points.

Breanna Stewart 8+ Rebounds (-187)

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has made a major impact on the glass this season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.

She’s picked up at least eight boards in 13 of her 18 games in the 2026 campaign, including her lone match with the Golden State Valkyries. Stewart had nine boards in just 30 minutes of action in a 17-point loss to Golden State in May, and she should be right back in the mix to hit her season average on Sunday.

The Valkyries are one of the best defensive teams in the W, but they have struggled a bit on the glass, ranking eighth in rebound percentage and 10th in opponent rebounds per game. I don’t mind sliding Stewart’s rebound prop down below her season average for a safer play on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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