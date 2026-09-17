Aces vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, Sept. 17

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces hold the No. 3 seed in the WNBA coming out of the FIBA World Cup break, and they’re looking to close the regular season strong, starting with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Thursday.

Seattle has the worst record in the WNBA this season (8-32), and it’s in a clear rebuild around All-Star Dominique Malonga (the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft) and 2026 first-round picks Awa Fam and Flau’jae Johnson.

So, the Storm shouldn't provide too much resistance for the Aces, who are just two games out of the No. 2 seed with four games to play.

Las Vegas could make some serious noise at the top of the standings to end the regular season, as it plays Seattle (twice), Phoenix and Los Angeles – three teams that are eliminated from playoff contention.

Oddsmakers have set A’ja Wilson and Co. as sizable road favorites on Thursday, and they already have a 10-point win (at home) against the Storm in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s Western Conference battle.

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -10.5 (-110)

Storm +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Aces: -520

Storm: +390

Total

173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept.17

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, Vegas 34, CW Seattle

Aces record: 27-13

Storm record: 8-32

Aces vs. Storm Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

NaLyssa Smith -- out



Storm Injury Report

Jordan Horston -- questionable

Katie Lou Samuelson -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Jade Melbourne -- questionable

Aces vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Chelsea Gray UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)

The Storm may be the worst team in the WNBA this season, but they are elite at defending the 3-point line, ranking No. 1 in opponent 3-point percentage (31.8 percent) this season.

Even though teams attempt the third-most 3s per game against the Storm, they average just 8.7 makes per night.

That puts Aces guard Chelsea Gray in a tough spot, as she attempts just 4.7 3s per game and has failed to hit multiple 3-pointers in 22 of her 39 matchups this season. Gray is shooting 37.0 percent from deep, but she was just 1-for-4 in a win over Seattle earlier this season.

I’ll take the UNDER for the All-Star guard in Thursday’s contest.

Aces vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

This seems like a simple bet on paper, but I have to mention that the Storm are 11-4 against the spread when set as home underdogs in 2026.

Still, Seattle has won just two times in the last 15 games, posting a minus-6.4 net rating during that stretch.

The Aces have a real chance to close out the season with seven wins in a row (they enter this game on a three-game winning streak), and they’re an elite road team (14-6).

Losing NaLyssa Smith for the season certainly weakens Las Vegas’ depth, but Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray are as battle tested as any trio in the league.

The Storm are going to struggle to keep up on offense in this game, as the Aces are No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 4 in points per game in 2026. The Storm rank 14th and 12th in those respective categories.

The Aces are 8-7 against the spread as home favorites, and I think they have too much to play for to fade in Thursday’s clash.

Pick: Aces -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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