Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, May 31

Two of the best teams in the Western Conference are set to battle on Sunday afternoon, as the Las Vegas Aces hit the road to play the Golden State Valkyries, who are off to a strong 5-2 start this season.

Golden State knocked off the Indiana Fever in a barnburner on Thursday night, and it’s now in second place in the Western Conference while ranking No. 2 in the league in net rating and defensive rating. Only the Minnesota Lynx have a better record in the West than the Valkyries this season, and Golden State looks to be well on its way to yet another playoff berth after it entered the W as an expansion team in the 2025 season.

Despite that, the betting market is cool on the Valkyries on Sunday afternoon.

Golden State is a home underdog against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson, who have gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2026.

Las Vegas is just 4-3 this season, ranking seventh in the WNBA in net rating, and it has dropped back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings. Aces fans shouldn’t be worried after the team completely turned things around in 2025 in the second half, but it does make the Aces a little tougher to consider in the betting market on Sunday.

No matter if you’re betting on this game or not, I have a player to watch and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.

First, let’s take a look at the odds, injuries and more for Sunday’s matchup.

Aces vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -1.5 (-115)

Valkyries +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Aces: -130

Valkyries: +110

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aces vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 31

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Aces record: 4-3

Valkyries record: 5-2

Aces vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Dana Evans – out

Jewell Loyd – questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Aces vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jackie Young OVER 5.5 Assists (+108)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why star guard Jackie Young is my favorite prop target:

It’s been a rough start to the season shooting the ball for Jackie Young, as she’s made just 34.5 percent of her shots from the field and 18.5 percent of her shots from beyond the arc.

Despite that, Young has really taken a step forward as a playmaker, averaging 5.7 assists per game, which is above her career-high (5.3) that she set in the 2024 season.

While Chelsea Gray is known as the primary playmaker for Las Vegas, Young has averaged over five dimes per game in back-to-back seasons, and she’s put up at least six assists in five of her seven games in the 2026 season.

She also has three games with at least seven dimes.

The Valkyries do rank third in the WNBA in opponent assists per game – which makes this a tough matchup for Young – but the Aces could be down two guards in Dana Evans (out) and Jewell Loyd (questionable). That could lead to an expanded role for Young, who has thrived as a passer with Evans missing the start of the 2026 season.

Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Golden State is 3-1 at home in the 2026 season, and it has an impressive plus-10.2 net rating while going 4-3 against the spread.

So, I don’t mind taking a shot on the Valkyries in this matchup, especially if Loyd ends up sitting out for Las Vegas. The Aces have the worst ATS record in the league (2-5), and they’ve been much worse defensively (10th in defensive rating) than Golden State (No. 2 in defensive rating) so far this season.

The Valkyries have a ton of depth on their roster, and the addition of Gabby Williams (14.3 points per game) in the offseason has added another layer to their team on both sides of the ball. Golden State is plus-12.1 points per 100 possessions when the former UConn star is on the court this season.

Both Young and Loyd are off to very slow starts shooting the ball, and the Aces may not be able to get away with an average offensive performance against one of the best defenses in the W.

The Valkyries have also shown that they can hang with the very best teams in the league, beating Indiana and New York over the last 10 days. I’ll take the points on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Valkyries +1.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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