Aces vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are on fire right now, winning six games in a row to set up a potential berth in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game if they beat the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

Since Las Vegas knocked off the Minnesota Lynx in its last game, it has the tiebreaker for the top spot in the West, as long as it doesn’t lose the next two games.

The last time the Aces lost? May 28 against this Wings team, which is 8-5 overall and 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Jessica Shepard all had 20 or more points in the win over the Aces earlier this season, but oddsmakers have set the Wings as home dogs in this matchup.

Does Las Vegas’ winning streak continue? The Aces are an impressive 7-1 on the road this season, including three wins on this current streak.

Let’s jump into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup battle.

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Aces -3.5 (-108)

Wings +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Aces: -162

Wings: +136

Total

177.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Aces vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, KFAA-TV, Vegas 34

Aces record: 10-3

Wings record: 8-5

Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports

Aces Injury Report

Chennedy Carter – out

Dana Evans – out

Wings Injury Report

Paige Bueckers – probable

Odyssey Sims – out

Aces vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-115)

Paige Bueckers has shot the 3-ball extremely well this season, hitting 42.9 percent of her shots from beyond the arc. The former No. 1 overall pick has multiple 3-pointers in seven of 12 games, including a 2-for-6 showing against Las Vegas.

The Aces have really struggled defending the 3, ranking 14th in opponent 3s made per game and 13th in opponent 3-point percentage.

As long as Bueckers takes enough shots from deep – she has 12 3-point attempts in her last two games – she should clear this line.

Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Vegas will win a seventh game in a row:

The Aces’ lone road loss this season came to Dallas, but the Wings have dropped two of their last three games, losing badly to Minnesota before a one-point loss over the weekend to Portland.

I’m buying Las Vegas in this matchup, even though its net rating (plus-6.3) isn’t as dominant as you’d expect for a team that is No. 1 in the league and on a six-game winning streak.

The Aces are just 6-7 against the spread (Dallas is 8-5), so I’m forgetting the points and simply taking A’ja Wilson and company to win outright. A win would likely lock up a first-place spot in the West for the Commissioner’s Cup for the Aces, and they have the No. 1 offensive rating in the league.

Dallas (sixth in defensive rating) has improved on the defensive end of the floor, allowing just over 83 points per game. However, it is just 2-4 straight up against the four teams ahead of it in the standings (Las Vegas, Minnesota, New York and Atlanta) with two of those losses coming by double digits.

I like this young Wings team and expect it to make the playoffs, but I’m going to bet on Las Vegas extending the streak with this insane offensive run that it has been on. The Aces offensive rating is 113.4 for the season and 118.1 during this winning streak.

Pick: Aces Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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