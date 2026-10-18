Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Patriots in NFL Week 6)

New England Patriots star receiver A.J. Brown has not played since Week 1 due to an ankle injury, and he's officially questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

However, the Patriots wideout is expected to make his return after the team officially activated him to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Brown's return is a huge boost to a New England offense that has started to find its footing over the last two weeks.

Patriots officially activated WR A.J. Brown to their 53-man roster. He is expected to play Sunday versus the Jets. pic.twitter.com/jvNfgE9yv5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2026

Brown went down during the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching just three passes (on four targets) for 26 yards. Since he's been out, New England has relied on Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Demario Douglas and others at receiver.

The Patriots started the season 1-2 with Drake Maye struggling, but the star quarterback has thown seven touchdown passes over the last two weeks, leading the team to wins over Buffalo and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, with Brown back, the Patriots' passing game should reach another level at home against the Jets. New England is a 7.5-point favorite at home in this matchup, and it has won 18 of its last 20 games at home against the Jets.

It's unclear if Brown will be on a snap count on Sunday, so bettors and fantasy players should proceed with a little caution since the star wideout has missed a month of action.

Still, I do like him in one prop market against this Jets secondary.

Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet vs. Jets in NFL Week 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+135)

New York ranks 12th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, allowing just six passing scores in five games.

However, Maye has thrown seven touchdowns over the last two weeks to get himself back in the MVP race, and that's a great sign for Brown in his return.

I expect the star wideout to have a pretty sizable workload, and he's finished with at least seven scores in four straight seasons and six of his seven completed seasons in the NFL.

Maye has worked some magic with much lesser options at receiver, and Brown was likely on his way to eight or more targets in Week 1 before going down against Seattle. That bodes well for him in this matchup, especially with New England heavily favored at home.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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