New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has had a nightmare 2026 season, as he's dealt with ankle, knee and hamstring injuries.

The former first-round pick was placed on injured reserve for the second time in the 2026 season, this time with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 10, ahead of the Patriots' Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brown, Romeo Doubs and Drake Maye are all out for a Patriots team that is somehow favored on the road against the Chargers, who won't have starting quarterback Justin Herbert.

Patriots are placing WR AJ Brown on injured reserve, sidelining him a minimum of four weeks. pic.twitter.com/8PcFZJMf6i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2026

New England made a major offseason move for Brown, trading away a 2028 first-round pick to acquire him from the Philadelphia Eagles. It hasn't paid off so far, as the star receiver has appeared in just four games, catching 11 of his 26 targets for 128 yards.

Even when he's been on the field, Brown has dealt with drop issues and has not looked like the three-time Pro Bowl receiver that he was earlier in his career.

Since the star wideout is set to miss Week 12 and beyond, I'm targeting another Patriots player as my top prop pick on Sunday.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Chargers in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-101)

The Patriots have a ton of issues on offense entering Week 12.

Maye, Doubs and Brown are all out, leaving Mack Hollins and Demario Douglas as the top options at receiver for backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Not ideal!

Still, I think DeVito’s presence opens up an opportunity for Rhamondre Stevenson in the passing game, as the Patriots running back has been a reliable pass catcher during his career. DeVito may look to check the ball down a ton on Sunday, especially since New England doesn’t have many receiving options that can win one-on-one in this matchup.

This season, Stevenson has three or more catches in seven of his 10 appearances, receiving 32 targets overall. He may not get more than three or four looks, but Stevenson has played over 62 percent of the offensive snaps for New England and should be healthier than he was in Week 10 after the team's bye week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .