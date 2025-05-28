AL Cy Young Odds: Tarik Skubal Already Odds-On Favorite to Win Second Straight Cy Young
We're only two months into the MLB season, but we're already seeing some clarity in the awards market, especially in the American League.
Aaron Judge is already the overwhelming favorite to win AL MVP, and now Tarik Skubal has taken over as the odds-on favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. Both players would be winning their respective awards for the second straight season.
Can anyone catch the Detroit Tigers' ace? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
AL Cy Young Odds
- Tarik Skubal -125
- Max Fried +600
- Hunter Brown +750
- Garrett Crochet +750
- Nathan Eovaldi +1500
- Jacob deGrom +1700
- Kris Bubic +2900
- Bryan Woo +3300
- Carlos Rodon +3300
Tarik Skubal Set as Odds-On Favorite
The Tigers' lefty has recently been set as the odds-on favorite to win his second straight Cy Young award. At -125 odds, he has an implied probability of 55.56% of pulling it off.
While it may seem early to declare a winner, it makes sense when you see his numbers. Through his first 11 starts, he has a 2.49 ERA, a 0.845 WHIP, a 2.2 WAR, and he's striking out 12.1 batters per nine innings for a SO/BB rate of 13.14. His numbers are just as good, if not better, than they were last season during his dominant Cy Young campaign.
His numbers would likely have to take a pretty big hit, or he'd have to sustain an injury, for him not to win the award this season.
AL Cy Young Dark Horse
If there's one pitcher to consider betting on as a dark horse, it's Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals. I wrote an article earlier this month where I recommended betting on him at 65-1 odds to win the award. Since then, my belief in the Royals' pitcher has been validated as his odds have shortened down to 29-1 in that time frame.
He would still need a lot to go his way for him to win the award, but a 1.45 ERA is as strong a start as any to a stellar 2025 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
