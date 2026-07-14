The All-Star break is a good time to reset and look at some MLB futures markets.

The AL MVP race has been heating up in recent weeks. Yordan Alvarez is the favorite, but Junior Caminero and Bobby Witt Jr. are giving him a run for his money.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2026 AL MVP Odds at the All-Star break.

2026 AL MVP Odds at All-Star break

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez: -165

Junior Caminero: +450

Bobby Witt Jr.: +500

Ben Rice: +1300

Nick Kurtz: +1500

Julio Rodriguez: +4500

Byron Buxton: +6000

Shea Langeliers: +6500

Dillon Dingler: +7500

Mike Trout: +8000

These are the only 10 players with odds shorter than 100-1 to win the AL MVP Award on DraftKings.

Yordan Alvarez has stayed healthy this season after battling injuries last year. He's already put up 31 home runs and 70 RBI while batting .318 with a 1.059 OPS. Those numbers should have him as an even bigger favorite in the AL MVP market, but the Astros aren’t in a playoff spot with a 47-51 record.

Junior Caminero has seen his odds shorten in recent weeks. His numbers aren’t quite as good as Alvarez’s, but the Tampa Bay Rays currently have the best record in the American League at the break. And it’s not as if he’s having a pedestrian season. The third baseman has 28 home runs and 59 RBI with a .927 OPS through 94 games. If the Rays win the AL East, Caminero should get some votes.

Bobby Witt Jr. is hanging around with the third-best odds, but it’d take a lot for a player on one of the worst teams in baseball to win AL MVP. The Royals are a lowly 38-59 thus far, and it’s not as if Witt Jr. is having that great of a year with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, and an .816 OPS.

It really does seem like it’s Alvarez vs. Caminero the rest of the way.

Ben Rice could garner some attention, although it’d be hard for a player on a team with Aaron Judge to win AL MVP, even if the big man has been hurt.

Byron Buxton might be the one longshot I’d look at. He has 25 home runs and 45 RBI with a .904 OPS, and the Twins are in playoff contention. A strong second half from Buxton could shorten his odds and put him in the conversation for AL MVP.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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