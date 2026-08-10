AL MVP Odds: Yordan Alvarez Has Clear Advantage Over Junior Caminero, Ben Rice

There are less than two months left in the 2026 MLB regular season, and the American League has a ton at stake when it comes to both the playoff picture and the awards market.

The American League MVP race has turned into a two-man race between Yordan Alvarez and Junior Caminero, as Ben Rice, Dillon Dingler and others are all north of +3000 to win the award in the latest odds at the best betting sites .

Alvarez is currently the favorite and has a real shot to win the Triple Crown in 2026. Is there any chance that Caminero can tighten the gap over the final weeks of the season?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds and the case for each player in 2026.

AL MVP Odds for 2026 Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez: -900

Junior Caminero: +700

Ben Rice: +3000

Dillon Dingler: +4000

Bobby Witt Jr.: +5000

Willson Contreras: +10000

Kevin McGonigle: +15000

Yordan Alvarez Expected to Win AL MVP

Alvarez is a -900 favorite and widely expected to win the AL MVP, especially with Houston coming on as a potential playoff team as of late.

The Astros are now in first place in the AL West, and they’re favored to make the postseason in the latest odds.

Alvarez doesn't do much as a fielder, but he’s hitting .322 with 35 home runs, 86 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.060. The Astros slugger leads all of MLB in homers, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

So, if Houston makes the postseason, it would be shocking to see Alvarez get passed up for this award. Plus, achieving the Triple Crown would be yet another feather in Alvarez’s cap this season, though Caminero and Rice are close to chasing him down in the home run department.

Junior Caminero’s AL MVP Case May Not Be Enough

Caminero has put together an awesome 2026 season, hitting .278 with 33 home runs and an OPS of .916.

Still, those numbers pale in comparison to Alvarez outside of the home run department.

Caminero’s only real case would involve Alvarez struggling down the stretch and voters prioritizing winning more than they have in the past when it comes to the MVP award.

The Rays are the best team in the American League, but Caminero would at least have to overtake Alvarez in home runs to have a shot. The Rays star has gone deep five times in his last 23 games, but he’ll need to pick up that pace if he wants to close this gap before the start of September.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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