Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a season-defining win in Week 10 against the LSU Tigers – 31-13 – and they’re now favored on the road in Week 11 against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Alabama lost games against Georgia and Tennessee this season, but the Crimson Tide will close the regular season with Vandy, Chattanooga and Auburn, putting themselves in a great spot to make the CFB Playoff.

Sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell may not be in the Heisman conversation this season, but he’s certainly played at a high level in big games, and Alabama is looking to handle business against a Vanderbilt team that has lost five of its six games in SEC action in the 2026 season.

The Commodores snapped a five-game skid with a win over a banged-up Mississippi State team in Week 10, but they’ve gotten some shaky quarterback play out of Jared Curtis (eight touchdown passes, eight picks) in 2026.

Vanderbilt is 0-3 against ranked teams (Georgia, Ole Miss and Kentucky), and it has dropped all of those games by 17 or more points. So, it’s facing a bit of an uphill battle to cover the spread against Alabama on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown in Week 11.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama -15.5 (-115)

Vanderbilt +15.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Alabama: -850

Vanderbilt: +575

Total

50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Alabama record: 7-2

Vanderbilt record: 4-5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, Quarterback, Alabama

There’s no doubt that Russell has transformed the Alabama offense this season, throwing for 2,263 yards, 18 scores and just five picks while completing 67.3 percent of his passes.

The dual-threat quarterback has also been a beast on the ground, carrying the ball 74 times for 276 yards and five scores. He should be able to make quick work of a Vandy defense that is 96th in the country in success rate against pass plays.

Russell may not win the Heisman this season, barring a wild finish to the regular season, but the sophomore has proven that he’s going to be a force in college football for multiple seasons. Against LSU, Russell threw three touchdown passes to lead the Crimson Tide to 31 points.

Can he build on that in Week 11?

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick

There are a lot of reasons to love Alabama in this game, especially with a perfect finish to the season basically guaranteeing the team a spot in the CFB Playoff.

Russell and the Crimson Tide have won five games by 16 or more points this season and have won by more than 10 points in all seven of their victories. So, this Vanderbilt team that has struggled against SEC – and ranked – competition is going to have a hard time pulling off an upset on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama is the No. 2 team in the country in net adjusted EPA/Play while Vandy clocks in at No. 60. The Commodores have really struggled on offense, ranking 112th in early downs EPA/Play and rank outside the top-75 in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush.

Alabama’s offense has been better (in terms of success rate) than its defense, but the Crimson Tide have allowed 26 or fewer points in all but one game (a win over Florida State).

I think they take care of business against a Vandy team that has just one SEC win in 2026.

Pick: Alabama -15.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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