Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Third Round

Alexander Zverev was on the brink of being on the wrong side of a massive upset in the second round of the U.S. Open, needing a fifth set against Quentin Halys but eventually coming out on top.

He will now advance to the third round of the tournament as the second player on the odds list to win it all, with only Carlos Alcaraz ahead. Can he bounce back with a dominant win against the No. 25 seed, Alejandro Tabilo? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexander Zverev -690 (87.34% implied probability)

Alejandro Tabilo +480

Total Games

OVER 35.5 (-110)

UNDER 35.5 (-120)

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other twice before, with Alexander Zverev winning both matches. The most recent was a win for Zverev at last year's U.S. Open.

Alexander Zverev

Zverev won his first career Grand Slam at this year's French Open. He followed that up with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon. His best career finish at the U.S. Open came in a runner-up finish in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem.

He needed five sets to defeat both Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys in the first two rounds this year.

Alejandro Tabilo

Alejandro Tabilo's best finish at a Grand Slam was a fourth-round appearance at this year's French Open. This is already his most successful appearance at the U.S. Open, having never made it past the second round.

He defeated Yannick Hanfmann in four sets in the first round and then followed that up with a win in four sets against Alexei Popyrin.

Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo Prediction and Best Bet

There's something to be said for Zverev needing five sets to win both of his matches to begin this tournament. He is clearly the more skilled player against his opponents, but he's not in peak form at the moment. Does that mean he gets upset by Tabilo? I'm not so sure. Instead of betting on Zverev to be upset, I think the wager to place is to bet on both players winning at least a single set. I'd be shocked if either of these athletes wins in straight sets based on how they've played of late.

Pick: Both Players to Win a Set: Yes (-132) via FanDuel

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