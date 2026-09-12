Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Men's Final

An American male hasn't won the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick did so in 2003. Ben Shelton can break that streak on Sunday when he faces Alexander Zverev in the final.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's marquee match.

Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexander Zverev -146 (59.35% implied probability)

Ben Shelton +122

Total Games

OVER 41.5 (-126)

UNDER 41.5 (-108)

Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other five times before. Zverev won all five of those matches, with the most recent taking place at the Nitto ATP Finals in 2025.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev won his first Grand Slam earlier this season, capturing the French Open. His best finish at the U.S. Open was a finals appearance in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem. He has a career win rate of 74% at this tournament.

He defeated Lorenzo Sonego, Quentin Halys, Alejandro Tabilo, Luciano Darderi, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Karen Khachanov en route to this year's final.

Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton's best Grand Slam finishes were semifinal appearances at the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 Australian Open. He has a career win rate of 69% at this tournament.

He defeated Tallon Griekspoor, Hubert Hurkacz, Denis Shapovalov, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, and Frances Tiafoe en route to the final.

Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Best Bet

As good a story as it would be for Shelton to win, Zverev's 5-0 record against him is hard to ignore. It's also difficult for someone to win their first Grand Slam final appearance. Experience in big moments is key, as Zverev showed by finally winning his first this season after three attempts.

Zverev should be a bigger favorite than he is. I'll back him to win the U.S. Open on Sunday.

Pick: Alexander Zverev -146 via FanDuel

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