Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinals

No. 1-seed Alexander Zverev has won back-to-back matches in straight sets, warding off any concerns of an upset after two five-set matches to begin the 2026 U.S. Open.

Now, the 2026 French Open winner takes on Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals as he looks to reach his third straight Grand Slam final.

van de Zandschulp has put together some impressive showings in this tournament, knocking off No. 6-seed Alex de Minaur on his way to his second U.S. Open quarterfinal appearance.

He and Zverev have never faced off before, but oddsmakers have set the German as the clear favorite in their first meeting.

Can van de Zandschulp pull off an upset?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to the U.S. Open quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexander Zverev: -810

Botic van de Zandschulp: +536

Total

34.5 (Over -125/Under -120)

Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the first-ever meeting between Zverev and van de Zandschulp.

Alexander Zverev

The 2026 U.S. Open has been far from a perfect showing from Zverev. He needed five sets to take down both Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys before a three-set victory over No. 25 Alejandro Tabilo in Round 3.

He dominated No. 21-seed Luciano Darderi in Round 4, winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6, and now he’s looking to take down van de Zandschulp in their first head-to-head battle.

Zverev has several quarterfinal or better appearances at the U.S. Open in his career, but he’s looked vulnerable to an upset at points in this tournament. The 2026 French Open winner, Zverev has made the semis of every Grand Slam in 2026.

So, it would be pretty shocking to see him eliminated, especially as a -810 favorite, on Wednesday.

Botic van de Zandschulp

This is just the second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance of van de Zandschulp’s career, as he made the U.S. Open quarters back in 2021.

Since then, he’s had two second-round exits, a third-round exit and a first-round exit at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

In this tournament, van de Zandschulp defeated No. 6-seed Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Round 2 and held on to defeat unranked Arthur Gea in five sets in Round 4.

So far this year, he’s had one third-round exit (Australian Open), a first-round exit (French Open) and a second-round exit (Wimbledon) in his Grand Slam appearances.

Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp Prediction and Pick

Things could not be setting up better for Zverev, who may not have to face a single ranked player to reach the U.S. Open final.

The No. 1 seed has rebounded from some shaky showings at the beginning of this tournament, and he’s the clear favorite against van de Zandschulp on Wednesday.

Even though van de Zandschulp has some previous success at the U.S. Open, he’s needed five sets in back-to-back rounds just to advance.

That could lead to some fatigue, and Zverev is on a different level from basically all of van de Zandschulp’s opponents so far in this tournament.

I’m going to bet on the German to win this match in straight sets and set up an interesting semifinal on Friday.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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