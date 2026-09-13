Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Lions in NFL Week 1)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (sprained MCL) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 1 tilt with the Detroit Lions.

Injuries cost Kamara the final six games of the 2025 season, but he's back with the Saints for his 10th NFL campaign in 2026.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara is not expected to play on Sunday against Detroit, even though he was able to log a full practice this week. It's possible that the star running back could return to action in Week 2.

#Saints RB Alvin Kamara, who is questionable with a knee injury because of an MCL sprain, is not expected to play today against the #Lions, sources say. He was a full participant late in the week, but was not quite ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2026

Last season, Kamara appeared in 11 games, carrying the ball 131 times for 471 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and one score. He had his worst season of his NFL career from a yards per tote perspective, though he did add 33 receptions for 186 yards.

It's likely that the veteran will play a smaller role in 2025, especially with the moves the Saints made in the offseason.

Kamara's absence could lead to a heavy workload for newcomer Travis Etienne Jr., who signed with the Saints as a free agent. Etienne projects to be the lead back for the Saints this season even with Kamara healthy, and he could handle most of the snaps against Detroit.

Here's a look at how to bet on Etienne ahead of this Week 1 matchup.

Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Travis Etienne Anytime TD (+105)

The New Orleans offense showed some serious improvement in the nine games that Tyler Shough started in the 2026 campaign, and I think it'll be able to score against a Lions defense that is banged up in the secondary and coming off a season where it allowed over 24 points per game (tied for 22nd in the NFL).

Etienne had a monster 2025 season with Jacksonville, rushing for 1,107 yards and seven scores while adding 292 receiving yards and six scores through the air. The veteran running back found the end zone in nine different games in 2025.

He should act as a dual-threat back for the Saints, and Kamara's absence could open up more looks for Etienne in the passing game. I believe Shough will be able to move the Saints' offense on Sunday, so why not take their best playmaker at plus money to find the end zone?

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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