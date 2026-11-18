Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson missed the team's loss to the Miami Heat on Monday due to a knee injury, and he's back on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, who is dealing with tendinitis in his knee, is officially listed as questionable for this matchup. He had a similar tag ahead of Monday's game with Miami, but he ended up getting downgraded to out.

Amen Thompson (knee) listed questionable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 17, 2026

This season, Thompson is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. He's played in 14 of Houston's 15 games, and the questionable tag suggests that this isn't a long-term injury.

Even with Thompson banged up, Houston is favored on the road against the Pacers, who are down star guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring).

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Rockets wtih Thompson's status up in the air for this matchup.

Best Rockets Prop Bet vs. Pacers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)

This season, Durant has taken a slight step back as a scorer with Houston getting even more players involved on offense, but he's still incredibly efficient.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3, though he's taking just 3.9 shots from beyond the arc per game. Durant has picked up that volume a bit as of late, hitting two or more 3-pointers in each of his last three games.

Overall, KD has cleared this line in eight of the Rockets' 15 games in the 2026-27 season. I don't mind taking a shot on him in this market, especially with Thompson banged up. That could lead to more shots for Durant, and the Pacers rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage.

This is a favorable spot for Durant to clear this low 3-point prop for the fourth game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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