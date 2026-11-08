Is Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 9)

Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was limited in practice all week due to a rib injury, and he's officially questionable to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) listed questionable for Week 9. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 6, 2026

St. Brown played a season-low 72.2 percent of the Lions' snaps in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, but he downplayed his rib injury in practice earlier in the week. It would be surprising to see the star receiver sit out since he's been extremely durable in his NFL career.

This season, St. Brown has played in 84.5 percent of the Lions' offensive snaps, catching 53 of his 76 targets across 76 games. He's racked up 571 yards and five scores, working as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game.

This is a great matchup for St. Brown and the Lions, as the Dolphins are 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season. If St. Brown can't go, Jameson Williams would see a boost as well as tight end Sam LaPorta.

There are plenty of ways to bet on St. Brown in the prop market in this game, but since he's questionable, I've targeted Williams as my favorite touchdown scorer in Week 9.

Best Lions Prop bet vs. Dolphins in NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+155)

Williams has been on fire over the last three weeks, finding the end zone five times after not scoring in his first four games of 2026.

The former first-round pick is one of the best deep threats in the league, and Jared Goff has targeted him quite a bit this season (44 times in seven games), even though he’s the No. 2 receiver in this offense.

Williams is the explosive play target for the Lions, and he has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins defense in Week 9.

Miami ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last (32nd) in EPA/Pass. The Dolphins have given up 16 passing scores in 2026 – the fourth-most in the NFL.

So, Goff and the Lions should be able to put together a big game on the road, and the total in this matchup is set in the 50s.

Williams has at least seven receiving scores in each of the last two seasons, and he’s received 27 targets over his last four games, picking up 70 or more receiving yards in three of them.

At +155, he’s undervalued against a Miami defense that has continuously gotten beat through the air in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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