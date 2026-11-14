Is Amon-Ra St. Brown Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Lions in NFL Week 10)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the injury report for the second straight week with a rib injury.

The Lions star is officially listed as questionable for Week 10, the same designation that he had in Week 9 before he ended up suiting up. So, it appears St. Brown -- who claimed he has a TD celebration for this game in Germany -- will be good to go on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) listed questionable for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

If St. Brown ends up getting downgraded, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Isaac TeSlaa would likely see expanded roles for the Lions.

This season, St. Brown has been a target hog in this Detroit offense, reeling in 61 of his 86 passes for 657 yards and five scores. He's been targeted at least eight times in every game, including six games with double-digit targets.

The Patriots defense has struggled a bit against the pass, getting torched by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. So, if St. Brown is able to play, he should have a major role.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lions star in Week 10.

Best Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-155)

The Patriots’ secondary was torched in Week 9 by Green Bay, with both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson going for over 150 yards.

New England is now 23rd in the league in EPA/Pass and has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL. That’s great news for St. Brown, who has been a target hog in this offense once again.

This season, St. Brown has 86 targets and 61 catches in eight games, turning those grabs into 657 yards and five scores. He’s picked up at least seven receptions in six of those matchups and has at least eight targets in every game.

That gives St. Brown a really high floor, and it’s pretty clear that New England’s secondary is beatable this season. I’m buying the Lions’ No. 1 receiver in an offense that is fourth in the league in EPA/Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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