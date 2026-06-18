Angels vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18

The Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics are both looking to get back on track when they open up a four-game set on Thursday night.

The Angels just lost two of three in Arizona, while the A’s dropped their last two at home to the Pirates.

The A’s took three of four from the Angels in Los Angeles last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. A's on Thursday, June 18.

Angels vs. A's Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-171)

A's -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Angels +114

A's -137

Total

10.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Angels vs. A's Probable Pitchers

Angels: TBD

A's: Gage Jump (2-1, 3.09 ERA)

The Angels have yet to officially name a starter for Thursday night, but it could be Jose Soriano, who is 8-4 with a 2.79 ERA on the season. He bounced back with five shutout innings against the Rays in his last start.

Gage Jump allowed four runs in his MLB debut but has allowed four runs in 18.1 innings across his last three starts. Three of those runs did come last time out against the Rockies, though, so the rookie is looking to bounce back at home.

Angels vs. A's How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES

Angels record: 30-45

A's record: 36-38

Angels vs. A's Best MLB Prop Bets

A's Best MLB Prop Bet

Zack Gelof OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

It took until the ninth inning, but Zack Gelof kept his hitting streak going with a solo home run. He’s now on a 21-game hitting streak, going 30 for 82 (.366) in that span.

Gelof has also gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 10 straight games and 18 of 20. I’ll back him to stay hot at home tonight.

Angels vs. A's Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have a solid pitching matchup in Sacramento with Jose Soriano facing off against Gage Jump.

Soriano is coming off five shutout innings against the Rays after a rough start against the Dodgers. Jump has allowed four runs in his last three starts after giving up four runs in his MLB debut.

Neither offense has been clicking as of late either, so I’ll fade the bats in Sacramento tonight.

Pick: UNDER 10.5 (-113)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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