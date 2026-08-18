Angels vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18
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The Houston Astros are holding on to a slim two-game lead atop the American League West, but they enter this week with a great opportunity to build on that lead when they host the 49-76 Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series.
The Angels have struggled all season and are now tied with the Athletics for the worst record in all of baseball. After selling off pieces at the trade deadline, they're even worse in the final stretch of the season. Angels fans are already looking forward to the offseason, but there's still over a month left of regular-season games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.
Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Angels +1.5 (-152)
- Astros -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Angels +144
- Astros -156
Total
- OVER 9 (-118)
- UNDER 9 (-104)
Angels vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: George Klassen, RHP (1-1, 5.52 ERA)
- Houston: Cristian Javier, RHP (1-2, 6.68 ERA)
Angels vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 18
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, Space City Home Network
- Angels record: 49-76
- Astros record: 63-62
Angels vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristian Javier OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-113)
The Angels' offense has been struggling in several areas, including striking out. They have the third-highest strikeout rate in baseball over the past 30 days, striking out on 25.3% of their plate appearances. The last time Javier faced the Angels, on July 27, he recorded seven strikeouts in just 5.0 innings pitched. He only needs five for us to cash this bet on him tonight.
Angels vs. Astros Prediction and Best Bet
For day 225 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I made the case for betting the UNDER between the Angels and Astros.
While it's admittedly a less-than-stellar pitching matchup between George Klassen (5.52 ERA) and Cristian Javier (6.68 ERA), no game involving the Angels should have a total this high. They are dead last in the majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, and they have a .609 OPS in that time frame as well.
Let's bet the UNDER in this AL West showdown.
Pick: UNDER 9 (-104) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets