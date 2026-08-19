Angels vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Houston Astros have lost three straight games, including a rough 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. As a result, their American League West lead has shrunk to just one game.

They have to wake up quickly if they want to hang on to their divisional lead, and they can take a step in the right direction when they face the Angels in game two of their three-game series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AL West duel.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Angels +1.5 (-162)

Astros -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Angels +142

Astros -154

Total

OVER 8.5 (-114)

UNDER 8.5 (-106)

Angels vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena, RHP (8-8, 2.67 ERA)

Houston: Ethan Pecko, RHP (0-0, N/A)

Angels vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Angels record: 50-76

Astros record: 63-63

Angels vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Walbert Urena OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Walbert Urena has faced the Astros twice since becoming a starter. He racked up seven strikeouts on June 9 and then recorded five strikeouts in a start against them on July 27. Despite those two starts, his strikeout total is set at just 4.5 for tonight's games. The Astros have a strikeout rate of 20.7% over the past 30 days, so I see no reason why Urena can't reach 5+ strikeouts again tonight.

Angels vs. Astros Prediction and Best Bet

For day 227 of my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year, I made the case for betting the UNDER between these two teams for the second game in a row.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 227



$25: White Sox/Cubs O 9 (-105)

$25: DBacks/BoSox O 8.5 (+110)

$25: Giants/Guardians U 7.5 (-115)

$25: Angels/Astros U 8.5 (+100)



Yesterday: 3-1 (+$52.48)

Year-to-date: 386-407-13 (+$97.96) pic.twitter.com/vZ2WAo4Ql9 — Iain MacMillan (@IainMacBets) August 19, 2026

No game involving the Angels should have a total this high. They have a wRC+ of just 69 over the past 30 days, the worst mark in the Majors by a significant margin. Tonight, not only is their offense cold, but they're going with their best starting pitcher they have in their rotation, Walbert Urena.

The Astros are starting a new pitcher, Ethan Pecko, but I don't think that's enough to justify the 8.5 total considering how bad the Angels' lineup has been.

Let's bet the UNDER tonight.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-106) via FanDuel

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