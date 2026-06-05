Angels vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. They’ll be looking to shake off their first walk-off loss of the season in Arizona last night.

The Angels broke out with an 11-4 win to salvage a win at home against the Rockies. They’re still largely inconsistent, though, as shown by their 24-39 record.

The Dodgers dominated the Angels in Anaheim last month. They outscored them 31-3 in a three-game sweep.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Angels vs. Dodgers on Friday, June 5.

Angels vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-131)

Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Angels +163

Dodgers -199

Total

8.0 (Over -114/Under -105)

Angels vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Angels: Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.63 ERA)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.59 ERA)

Reid Detmers has had a few good starts in a row. The southpaw is coming off his second win of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in as many innings against the Rays.

Roki Sasaki had one of his best starts of the season against the Angels on May 17. He allowed just one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings. Since then, he’s allowed just five runs (four earned) in 17.1 innings.

Angels vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABTV, SNLA

Angels record: 24-39

Dodgers record: 40-23

Angels vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Bases (+107)

Shohei Ohtani is riding a modest seven-game hitting streak with two home runs, one triple, and two doubles in that span. He's also had four straight multi-hit games.

Ohtani has gone OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games and six of his last seven. He also always seems to torment his former team.

Angels vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I’m trying to find a reason not to bet on the Dodgers tonight.

Sasaki has a 4.59 ERA on the season, but that's down from 6.35 at the end of April. He allowed 10 ER in 28.1 IP (3.18 ERA) in five starts last month.

A few of the Dodgers’ top bats are left-handed hitters, but they’re 10-4 vs. LHP this season.

I have to take the Dodgers on the run line at plus odds against an Angels team that is 24-39 and 11-21 on the road.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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