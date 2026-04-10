Angels vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 10
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The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels are both looking to snap their two-game losing streaks. The two teams will face each other in a three-game interleague series, set to begin on Friday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.
Angels vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-130)
- Reds -1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Angels +158
- Reds -190
Total
- OVER 9 (+100)
- UNDER 9 (-120)
Angels vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jack Kochanowicz, RHP (1-0, 4.66 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Chase Burns, RHP (1-0, 0.82 ERA)
Angels vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 10
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV
- Angels record: 6-7
- Reds record: 8-5
Angels vs. Reds Best Prop Bet
- Chase Burns 9+ Strikeouts (+108)
The Angels' biggest weakness this season has been their strikeout rate. They have struck out on 29.2% of their at-bats, which is the highest mark in the Majors. That could lead to Chase Burns racking up strikeouts on Friday night. He has struck out 16 batters through his first 11 innings pitched this season.
Angels vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I trust the Angels as underdogs tonight:
I simply can't bet on the Reds as this big of a favorite considering how bad their offense has been so far this season. They have an OPS of just .617 and a wRC+ of 74, which is ranked last in the Majors through the first two weeks of the season. I'm also not convinced the Reds have a significant advantage on the mound. Chase Burns has had two great starts so far this season, but he had a 4.57 ERA with a 1.315 WHIP last season; some regression could be coming for him sooner rather than later.
The Angels outrank the Reds in virtually every offensive category, so I'll take a shot on them as significant road underdogs tonight.
Pick: Angels +158 via Caesars
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets