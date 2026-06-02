Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalińska Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

A couple of French Open dark horses will face off on Wednesday with a chance to advance to the semifinals. Anna Kalinskaya entered the tournament as the No. 22 seed, and she'll face off against an unseeded player, Maja Chwalinska.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this quarterfinals match.

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalinska Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Anna Kalinskaya -118

Maja Chwalinska -104

Total

21.5 (Over -122/Under -110)

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalinska How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalinska: History and Tournament Results

These two have never played against each other in their careers.

Anna Kalinskaya

Kalinskaya has already posted her best career finish at the French Open, while matching her best career Grand Slam finish. Her only other quarterfinals appearance was at the 2024 Australian Open. Before this year, she had historically struggled at the French Open, sporting a career win rate of just 20% at Roland-Garros.

Her four wins so far this tournament have come against Lois Boisson, Alina Korneeva, Camila Osorio, and Anastasia Potapova.

Maja Chwalinska

The 24-year-old is in the midst of the best performance of her career. Before this run to the quarterfinals, Chwalinska had only made it past qualifying in two other Grand Slams. She lost in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open and made it to the second round at Wimbledon in 2022. She entered this year's French Open being ranked the No. 113 women's tennis player in the world.

Her improbable run has consisted of wins against Qinwen Zhang, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari, and Diane Parry.

Anna Kalinskaya vs. Maja Chwalinska Prediction and Best Bet

Let's give Chwalinska credit for going on this deep run at Roland-Garros, but this has been an anomalous performance. She has struggled heading into this tournament, including losing in the Round of 32 at a WTA 125 tournament earlier this month.

Kalinskaya is going to end the Cinderella run. She has much more experience competing at a high level, and her results on clay have been much better in 2026, including making it to the Round of 16 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia earlier this month.

I'll back Kalinskaya as a slight favorite on Wednesday.

Pick: Anna Kalinskaya -118 via FanDuel

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