Anthony Edwards Injury Drops Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds; Game Odds vs. Warriors on Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves' strong start to the 2026-27 season was a dealt a massive blow on Tuesday night.

Star guard Anthony Edwards is dealing with a knee injury and will undergo surgery on Thursday that will sideline him for at least two months. According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the belief from the Wolves is that Edwards will miss more than two months after the surgery.

Anthony Edwards will have surgery on Thursday, after which there will be a better idea on the timeline for recovery, I'm told. As of now, the belief is it's going to be more than two months. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2026

The injury is a huge blow to Minnesota's playoff and championship equity in a suddenly wide open Western Conference.

Edwards is by far the Wolves' best offensive player, and oddsmakers dropped Minnesota to +1600 to win the NBA Finals (tied for seventh in the odds) following the announcement of Edwards' status. While those seem like great odds, the Wolves have fallen back behind the Toronto Raptors and into a tie with the Houston Rockets now that Edwards is injured.

The four-time All-Star should return for a good chunk of the 2026-27 season, and hopefully the surgery will clear up a knee issue that his been nagging him since last season. According to Krawczynski, Edwards tweaked his knee against the Miami Heat earlier this season, leading to the need for a clean-up procedure.

So here's what I have:

- Ant was feeling really good after resting his knees in the summer.

- Camp went well. Then he tweaked it in Miami. MRI revealed need for a cleanup.

- Doing it now gets him back likely in Jan. He believes Wolves can contend for the title when he returns. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 28, 2026

Minnesota is hoping to contend in the Western Conference without Edwards for the next couple of months, putting a major burden on star guard LaMelo Ball, who the team dealt for in the offseason. Edwards is averaging over 33 points per game this season, so replacing his scoring with one player will be virtually impossible.

After the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace to major injuries on Sunday, the Western Conference playoff picture is a little more wide open than expected this season. That's good news for the Wolves if they're able to survive until Edwards returns, but there's a chance they'll have to fight in the second half of the season to get a top-six seed.

Oddsmakers still view the Wolves as a playoff team, with DraftKings setting them at -700 to make the postseason, though the. team's win total odds are currently off the board.

As for Wednesday's game against Golden State, the Timberwolves are 3.5-point favorites at home with Ant sidelined. The Warriors have won just one of their first four games in the 2026-27 seaon, though they did upset the Denver Nuggets as 7.5-point underdogs on Monday.

It'll be interesting to see how this new-look Wolves team operates without Ant over the next two months, as Jonathan Kuminga, Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Jaden McDaniels should all end up taking on bigger offensive roles.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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