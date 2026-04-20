Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards (knee) played in Game 1 of the first round against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes of action.

Edwards struggled with his shot in Game 1, going 7-for-19 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3.

It's possible his knee injury is still bothering him at this point in the season, and the Timberwolves have listed the All-Star guard as questionable for Monday's Game 2 in Denver. Edwards still played his usual role in Game 1, but he only played in three games after March 17 during the regular season due to knee inflammation.

Anthony Edwards (injury maintenance) questionable for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 19, 2026

It would be extremely suprising to see Edwards miss Monday's game after he played on Saturday, and oddsmakers seem to think he's going to play, setting Minnesota as a 6.5-point road underdog for the second game in a row.

Even though he didn't shoot the ball well in Game 1, Edwards still made an impact in other areas, going well over his usual averages in rebounds and assists. During the regular season, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3.

As long as Edwards is ruled in for Game 2, I think he's worth a look in the prop market against Denver with Peyton Watson (hamstring) still out.

Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Nuggets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-136)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why Edwards is a worthwhile prop target as long as he's able to go in Game 2:

Anthony Edwards came up short of this prop in Game 1, but he did take nine attempts from beyond the arc. So, the volume is there for Edwards, even though he’s facing a tough Denver defense that was No. 3 in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage during the regular season.

I’m going to use a pretty similar handicap for this Edwards prop as I did in Game 1, even though he does not appear to be at 100 percent after dealing with a knee injury at the end of the regular season.

Edwards shot 39.9 percent from beyond the arc during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game. In the playoffs, he’s averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers on over eight attempts per night.

Even though the Nuggets allowed a lower percentage of 3s in the regular season, they still finished 18th in the league in opponent 3s per game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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