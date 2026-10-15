Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The No. 10 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech is once again a big favorite as it looks to stay undefeated this season. The Red Raiders failed to cover in their first three wins, but blew out Sam Houston and took care of business in Colorado in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s been an up-and-down season for Arizona State. The Sun Devils just won against Hawaii, although they failed to cover the -20.5 spread.

Arizona State upset the Red Raiders with a 26-22 home win last October.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +14.5 (-108)

Texas Tech -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Arizona State: +500

Texas Tech: -700

Total

48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Galaxy Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Arizona State record: 3-2

Texas Tech record: 5-0

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch

Brice Pollock, Cornerback, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Brice Pollock is looking to close out his collegiate career with a bang. The senior cornerback had five interceptions last season and has already picked off two passes this year.

Pollock is projected as a first-to-second-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, although his stock could continue to rise throughout the season. He has registered 13 solo tackles, two assists, and five passes defended.

The cornerback will look to keep up his strong senior season at home against Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

After a few close wins to open the season, Texas Tech has found a rhythm in recent weeks. They went into Colorado and got a 29-7 victory as -13.5 favorites last week, and are now -14.5 at home.

Arizona State has played one road game so far this season, and that was also the only game the Sun Devils were underdogs in. They were +14.5 'dogs in that one, falling 48-20 to Texas A&M.

I expect another against the spread loss in the Lonestar State for Arizona State.

Pick: Texas Tech -14.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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