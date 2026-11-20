It’s a battle of the Wildcats as the No. 19 ranked Arizona Wildcats visit the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 battle on Saturday night.

Arizona has been struggling a bit recently, losing a few weeks ago at Texas Tech then last week at home against Utah. However, these Wildcats were at least underdogs in both of those games.

Kansas State is no stranger to being the underdog, though, as these Wildcats have lost four in a row and six of seven since a 3-0 start to the season.

Arizona beat Kansas State 23-17 last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -7 (-105)

Kansas State +7 (-115)

Moneyline

Arizona -290

Kansas State: +235

Total

52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona vs. Kansas State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Arizona record: 7-3

Kansas State record: 4-6

Arizona vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch

Noah Fifita, Quarterback, Arizona Wildcats

Noah Fifita is closing out his collegiate career on a high note. The fifth-year senior ranks third in the country with 3,150 passing yards, and has the eighth-most passing touchdowns with 24 through 10 games.

Fifita has thrown for at least 300 passing yards in five straight games, including 356 yards and three scores last week against Utah.

Last season, the quarterback had a down game against Kansas State, completing just 16 of 33 passes for 178 yards without a passing touchdown. However, he did run the ball 15 times for 48 yards and two scores in that one.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick

Kansas State may be 4-2 at home, but don’t let that fool you. Three of those wins came as favorites of 17.5 points or more to start the season, then the Wildcats beat Kansas 35-24 on Oct. 17.

Since then, Kansas State has lost four in a row, including 66-28 at home against Oklahoma State as a 6.5-point underdog.

I’m not saying that Arizona will win this one by nearly that big of a margin, but it should be able to win by at least a score.

Pick: Arizona -7 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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