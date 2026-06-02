Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals
The path has completely opened up for Aryna Sabalenka to win her first career French Open, making her a Wimbledon win away from the career grand slam.
With the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff eliminated, Sabalenka will be significantly favored in every match from here on out, including in the quarterfinals against Diana Shnaider.
Is there any chance of Shnaider pulling off the upset on Wednesday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka -710
- Diana Schnaider +500
Total
- 19.5 (Over -118/Under -112)
Sabalenka is the -710 favorite to win this match, an implied probability of 87.65%.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 3
- Time: 6:10 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider: History and Tournament Results
These two have not faced each other yet in their careers.
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka made it to the semifinals here in 2023, the quarterfinals in 2024, and then the final last year before eventually losing to Coco Gauff. She made it to the final in three of the four Grand Slams last year, including winning the U.S. Open for the second time in her career. She has a 73% win rate at the French Open throughout her career.
She has yet to lose a set in the entire tournament. Her wins have come against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Elsa Jacquemot, Daria Kasatkina, and Naomi Osaka.
Diana Shnaider
This is already the best Grand Slam performance in Shnaider's career. The 22-year-old has shown some significant improvement, as her previous best finish was a fourth-round appearance at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Her wins at Roland-Garros this year have come against Renata Zarazua, McCartney Kessler, Oleksandra Oliynykova, and a huge upset win against Madison Keys.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Best Bet
Shnaider has done well to get this far, but she's in over her head in this match against the best women's tennis player in the world. I have no doubt Sabalenka is going to win, but how do we want to bet this match? You likely don't want to lay the -710 price tag, so we have to get creative.
With that in mind, I'm going to bet on Sabalenka to cover the -5.5 game spread. She has dominated so far this tournament, and she has covered this game spread in every match except for the most recent one against Osaka. This is a far easier match than Osaka, so I think Sabalenka is going to cruise to a comfortable win.
Pick: Aryna Sabalenka -5.5 game spread (-112)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets