Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction, Odds for French Open Quarterfinals

The path has completely opened up for Aryna Sabalenka to win her first career French Open, making her a Wimbledon win away from the career grand slam.

With the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff eliminated, Sabalenka will be significantly favored in every match from here on out, including in the quarterfinals against Diana Shnaider.

Is there any chance of Shnaider pulling off the upset on Wednesday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka -710

Diana Schnaider +500

Total

19.5 (Over -118/Under -112)

Sabalenka is the -710 favorite to win this match, an implied probability of 87.65%.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 6:10 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider: History and Tournament Results

These two have not faced each other yet in their careers.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka made it to the semifinals here in 2023, the quarterfinals in 2024, and then the final last year before eventually losing to Coco Gauff. She made it to the final in three of the four Grand Slams last year, including winning the U.S. Open for the second time in her career. She has a 73% win rate at the French Open throughout her career.

She has yet to lose a set in the entire tournament. Her wins have come against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Elsa Jacquemot, Daria Kasatkina, and Naomi Osaka.

Diana Shnaider

This is already the best Grand Slam performance in Shnaider's career. The 22-year-old has shown some significant improvement, as her previous best finish was a fourth-round appearance at the 2024 U.S. Open.

Her wins at Roland-Garros this year have come against Renata Zarazua, McCartney Kessler, Oleksandra Oliynykova, and a huge upset win against Madison Keys.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Best Bet

Shnaider has done well to get this far, but she's in over her head in this match against the best women's tennis player in the world. I have no doubt Sabalenka is going to win, but how do we want to bet this match? You likely don't want to lay the -710 price tag, so we have to get creative.

With that in mind, I'm going to bet on Sabalenka to cover the -5.5 game spread. She has dominated so far this tournament, and she has covered this game spread in every match except for the most recent one against Osaka. This is a far easier match than Osaka, so I think Sabalenka is going to cruise to a comfortable win.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka -5.5 game spread (-112)

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