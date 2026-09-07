Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Quarterfinals

The U.S. Open quarterfinals begin with an awesome matchup between two Grand Slam winners, as No. 1-seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova on Tuesday morning.

Noskova is making just her third-ever appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, but the No. 6 seed broke through in a big way at Wimbledon when Sabalenka was bounced in the fourth round. 2026 hasn’t been too kind to Sabalenka when it comes to Grand Slams, as she lost the Australian Open final and hasn’t been back to a semifinal yet this year.

She has a chance to flip that in the U.S. Open, which she has won in back-to-back years. In fact, Sabalenka has made three straight U.S Open finals and five straight semifinals.

So, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she’s favored in this match.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for Tuesday’s showdown.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Aryna Sabalenka: -267

Linda Noskova: +212

Total

22.5 (Over -110/Under -130)

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN2

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova History and U.S. Open Performance

This is the third meeting between Sabalenka and Noskova all time and their second head-to-head battle in 2026. Sabalenka won in straight sets at Indiana Wells, and she’s never dropped a set against Noskova in her career.

Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka has dominated at the U.S. Open in recent years, winning two straight titles while at least making the semifinals in each of her last five appearances. She’s an elite player on hard courts, and that should help her in this match with Noskova.

In this year’s tournament, the No. 1-seed has yet to drop a set, defeating Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 in Round 4. In fact, no player has won more than four games in a set against Sabalenka in this tournament.

She’s currently the favorite to win at the best betting sites .

Linda Noskova

The 2026 Wimbledon champion, Noskova doesn’t have a ton of deep runs at Grand Slams under her belt, especially when it comes to the U.S. Open.

The 21-year-old has two first-round exits, one third-round exit and one second-round exit at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, so this is by far her best showing.

Noskova won her first two matches in this year’s tournament in straight sets, but she needed a third set to beat No. 29 Ann Li in Round 3 and No. 11 Marta Kostyuk in Round 4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Linda Noskova Prediction and Pick

There’s no doubt that Noskova is a rising star after her Wimbledon win, but I’m shocked that we’re able to get Sabalenka at shorter than -300 to win this match.

The No. 1 seed has owned the U.S. Open in recent years, and she’s well on her way to a three-peat with her play in this tournament. She hasn’t been challenged in any of her matches, and while Noskova is her toughest test yet, she’s dominated the 21-year-old in their previous meetings.

Noskova won Wimbledon on grass, but she’s 0-2 against Sabalenka on hard courts, including a loss this year.

Sabalenka has four Grand Slam titles to her name (all on hard courts), and I expect her to continue her insane stretch at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Noskova’s time is coming, but I can’t get behind her as an upset pick on Tuesday.

Pick: Sabalenka Moneyline (-267 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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