Is Ashton Jeanty Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Raiders in NFL Week 1)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty suffered an ankle injury during training camp that put his status for Week 1 of the 2026 season in question, but he was able to log full practice sessions this week and if off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jeanty admitted that he was nervous about his ankle when he first went down in camp, but the injury turned out to be pretty minor allowing him to bounce back by Week 1.

Ashton Jeanty on his ankle injury during training camp, via @theleviedwards:



"Nerve-wracking first going down, but when I popped up I had a sigh of relief. I knew it wasn't anything too bad." pic.twitter.com/5GuMSWgsZY — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 10, 2026

This is huge news for the Raiders' offense, as it just lost star tight end Brock Bowers (meniscus trim) for at least Week 1. Bowers has been ruled out, and he could miss more time with the injury, especially since he deal with a PCL injury in his knee last season.

Las Vegas remains favored at home in the odds at DraftKings for this game, as the Dolphins are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2026. A win would be huge for the Raiders, who are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in a loaded NFC West division.

Last season, Jeanty struggled a bit behind a terrible Raiders offensive line, finishing the season with 266 carries for 975 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and five rushing scores. He did make a big impact as a receiver, catching 55 of his 73 targets for 346 yards and five more scores.

The former Boise State star should be the No. 1 option for the Raiders with Bowers out, as the team lacks many proven options at receiver. Jeanty could have a heavy workload as a rusher and a receiver early on in the 2026 season.

He's currently set -145 to find the end zone -- the best odds for anyone in this game -- and his rushing yards prop is at 59.5. I think his receiving yards prop (17.5) could be an interesting selection, as he really came on in that department late in the 2025 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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