Is Ashton Jeanty Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the New England Patriots due to a foot injury.

However, he appears to be trending in the wrong direction after missing practice time this week. Jeanty was a full participant on Wednesday before he was downgraded to limited on Thursday and eventually did not practice on Friday.

Ashton Jeanty practice participation this week:



Wednesday: full

Thursday: limited

Friday: DNP https://t.co/qb0gkyGrZ5 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 9, 2026

That's usually a bad sign for a player suiting up in a game on Sunday, and the Raiders actually elevated running back Roman Hemby from their practice squad on Saturday.

Hemby's elevation is another sign that Jeanty may end up sitting out in Week 5.

With Ashton Jeanty questionable because of foot and ankle injuries, the #Raiders elevated RB Roman Hemby. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2026

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jeanty is "hopeful" to suit up in Week 5.

#Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, who missed practice late in the week due to a flare up of plantar fasciitis along with an ankle injury, is hopeful to play today, sources say. But it’s not definite and he’ll work out pregame to see how he’s feeling. Las Vegas elevated a RB in case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

The Raiders are 3.5-point road underdogs against the New England Patriots in Week 5, and they'd certainly miss Jeanty if he's unable to go.

The former first-roound pick has been dynamite this season, carrying the ball 78 times for 264 yards while also reeling in 19 of his 24 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He's played 75.8 percent of the Raiders' offensive snaps in 2026.

If he's unable to go, rookie Mike Washington Jr. would likely handle the majority of the backfield work for Las Vegas.

So, here's a look at how I'm betting on this Raiders backfield with Jeanty's status up in the air on Sunday.

Best Raiders Prop Bet vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mike Washington Jr. Anytime TD (+105)

Washington has been pretty impressive behind Jeanty this season, carrying the ball 24 times for 120 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and one score. He had five carries for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, and he's coming off a 10-touch performance in Week 4.

The rookie running back played a season-high 21.4 percent of the team's snaps in Week 4, and he could see that role expand in a big way if Jeanty is out -- or limited -- on Sunday.

New England is just 29th in EPA/Rush this season, so this is a strong matchup for either Raiders back on Sunday.

Even if Jeanty plays, Washington could have a big enough role where he finds the end zone. He's now seen five or more carries in three of four games and has multiple games with at least seven touches.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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