Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The Houston Astros not only won but they covered the -1.5 run line in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Houston is now right back on track after dropping its final game against the White Sox over the weekend, and the Astros have won six of their last seven games.

The Angels won three straight a week and a half ago, but have since dropped four of their last five contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Tuesday, July 28.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+150)

Angels +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Astros -111

Angels -108

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.03 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (3-7, 4.05 ERA)

After starting his career in Colorado and heading overseas last year, it looked like Peter Lambert’s hopes of becoming a major-league pitcher were over. However, the Astros picked him up, and he’s been stellar in Houston this season. He’s allowed just four runs over 23.2 innings in his last four starts.

Reid Detmers has had an up-and-down season so far. He has been good since the break, though, allowing just one run on six hits in 11.1 innings against the Tigers and Cardinals.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV

Astros record: 53-55

Angels record: 42-65

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Jeremy Pena OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-136)

I’m going right back to this Jeremy Pena prop tonight after he cashed for us on a 1 for 5 night with two runs on Monday. He’s now going against Detmers, who he is 7 for 20 against in his career.

Pena has gone OVER 2.5 HRR, let alone 1.5, in seven straight games and eight of his last nine. You can take the OVER 2.5 HRR if you so choose at +155.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Astros overcame a short start by Tatsuya Imai and used a four-run ninth inning to come back and beat the Angels in the series opener.

Things have been going south for the Angels, who have lost four of their last five games after winning three straight.

Peter Lambert has been a great find for the Astros, and he pitched 6.1 innings of two-run ball against the Angels last month.

Reid Detmers has put up two solid outings in a row, but allowed five runs in each of his two starts before that.

The Astros have won six of their last seven games, and I think they’ll keep that going tonight.

Pick: Astros -111

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