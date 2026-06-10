Astros vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10

The Houston Astros are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss when they close out their three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

The Astros came back for an extra-inning win to open the series, but there was no comeback to be had on Tuesday night as the Angels put up a 10 spot in the win.

Houston had won three straight against Los Angeles after taking two of four from the Angels back in March.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Angels on Wednesday, June 10.

Astros vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (+157)

Angels +1.5 (-208)

Moneyline

Astros +102

Angels -122

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Astros vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Astros: Peter Lambert (5-4, 3.55 ERA)

Angels: Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.26 ERA)

Peter Lambert has been solid this season for Houston. He’s allowed multiple runs in each of his last four starts, though, totalling 13 ER in 23 IP in that span. This will be his first start against the Angels.

Reid Detmers has bounced back nicely from allowing eight runs to the A’s on May 19. He’s allowed four runs on six hits (two home runs) with three walks and 21 strikeouts in 13 innings across his last two starts.

Astros vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, ABTV

Astros record: 31-38

Angels record: 26-42

Astros vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Zach Neto OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-113)

Zach Neto saw his home run streak end at three games last night, but he still had a productive night out of the leadoff spot.

Neto went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. He’s now gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and six of his last nine.

Astros vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Neither pitcher moves the needle too much for me in this one, so I have to first look to the Astros as road underdogs.

Houston is seven games under .500 on the season, three at home and four on the road. The Astros haven’t done particularly well against left-handed pitching, but an 8-11 record vs. LHP falls in line with their performance so far this season.

I simply can’t take the Angels, even at home, where they’re a more respectable 14-19 (12-23 on the road).

Give me the Astros to bounce back from a bad loss.

Pick: Astros +102

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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