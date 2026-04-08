Astros vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

Houston, we may have a problem.

The Colorado Rockies have taken back-to-back games from the Houston Astros and are looking to pull off the sweep on Wednesday afternoon with two struggling pitchers on the mound.

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Cristian Javier (12.96 ERA) takes the mound for Houston against Colorado’s Michael Lorenzen (14.73 ERA), who has seen a rough Spring Training boil over into the regular season.

The Rockies are off to a solid start, going 5-6 through their first 11 games, and they may be ready to climb out of the basement of the MLB standings in the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Houston has dropped out of the top spot in the AL West with back-to-back losses and would love to salvage the final game of this series on Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the game odds, probable pitchers, a player prop pick and the SI Betting team’s prediction for this interleague showdown.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros -1.5 (-110)

Rockies +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Astros: -163

Rockies: +135

Total

11.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Astros vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Houston: Cristian Javier (0-1, 12.96 ERA)

Colorado: Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Rockies.TV, Space City Network

Astros record: 6-6

Rockies record: 5-6

Astros vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+203)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Alvarez is a great bet to go deep for the fifth time this season:

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez is one of the hottest hitters in baseball to start the 2026 season, and I targeted him earlier this week (though he didn’t go yard) against the Colorado Rockies.

Now, with the Astros playing their series finale with Houston, I think Alvarez is worth one final shot to leave the yard against right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

This season, Lorenzen has gotten shelled, allowing an NL-high 19 hits, including three home runs. He has a 14.73 ERA this season after posting a shaky 10.97 ERA across 10.2 innings of work in Spring Training.

Alvarez has dominated Lorenzen in his career, going 3-for-6 with a double, a homer and a pair of runs batted in. In 2026, Alvarez is hitting .324 and he’s already left the yard four times. He’s worth a look, even at a shorter price, against the struggling Lorenzen this afternoon.

Astros vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

SI Betting’s MLB betting expert Ryan Gilbert decided to avoid betting a side in this series finale, and instead targeting the total in today's MLB Best Bets column with two struggling pitchers on the mound:

I’m going right back to a Coors Field OVER on Thursday afternoon in a matchup between two pitchers who have struggled out of the gate.

Houston’s Christian Javier failed to complete five innings in either of his first two starts, allowing six runs against the Angels and Athletics.

Michael Lorenzen is coming off a 77-pitch 3-inning outing in which he gave up 9 runs on 12 hits to the Phillies last week. He only lasted 4.1 innings while allowing three runs on seven hits to the Marlins in his first start.

The Astros’ bats went cold against Kyle Freeland last night, but the runs should flow on both sides in the series finale this afternoon.

Pick: OVER 11.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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