Astros vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 27

After spitting the first two games of their series this week, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees square off in a rubber match on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Gerrit Cole (3.11 ERA) is on the mound for the 17th time this season for New York, and he’ll take on a former Yankees top prospect in right-hander Hayden Wesneski. This season, Wesneski has a 4.23 ERA in five outings, though Houston is 4-1 in those games.

The Yankees put together a huge seventh inning on Wednesday to secure a win, and New York remains the clear top team in the AL wild card race. Meanwhile, Houston has a slim lead atop the AL West and could be in danger of missing the playoffs if it doesn’t win the division.

So, how should bettors wager on Thursday’s series finale?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a side for this matchup, so let’s check out the latest odds from the best betting sites on Aug. 27.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-149)

Yankees -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Astros: +146

Yankees: -157

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Astros vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Houston: Hayden Wesneski (3-1, 4.23 ERA)

New York: Gerrit Cole (7-6, 3.11 ERA)

Astros vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, YES Network

Astros record: 66-67

Yankees record: 75-57

Astros vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+454)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Bellinger can stay hot against Houston:

New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger has just 12 home runs in the 2026 season, but he missed a significant chunk of time this summer with a hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star returned to the lineup earlier this week, and he’s already picked up a pair of extra-base hits (one homer, one double off the wall) in three games. Bellinger nearly went yard against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, and I think he’s a threat to go deep with the Yankees at home once again on Thursday night.

Bellinger will take on Astros right-hander and former New York prospect Hayden Wesneski, who has allowed two homers in five appearances in 2026. Wesneski hasn’t pitched poorly this season (Houston is 4-1 in his outings), but Bellinger has been a much better power hitter against right-handed pitching, posting a .779 OPS with eight of his home runs.

I don’t mind betting on Bellinger to stay hot, especially at +454, with this Houston bullpen (75 homers allowed this season) lurking on Thursday night.

Astros vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Houston is struggling as of late, winning just three of its last 10 games and allowing both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners to hang around in the AL West race.

So, I’m fading Houston on the road in this series finale.

Cole has led the Yankees to an 8-8 record in his 16 starts, but he’s been very sharp since the start of July, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his outings while posting a 2.45 ERA and a 2.41 FIP.

There’s no doubt that Cole has a small edge over Wesneski, even though Houston has won four of the five outings from the young right-hander. Wesneski has an expected ERA of 3.91 this season while Cole (an expected ERA of 3.29) ranks in the 80th percentile in expected ERA and has held opponents to an expected batting average of .235.

The biggest difference between these teams is their bullpens, as Houston is in the bottom half of the league in bullpen ERA (4.13) while the Yanks have the second-best bullpen in the league (3.04 ERA).

I’ll trust Cole and this staff to send New York into a weekend series with Boston on a high note.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-157 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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