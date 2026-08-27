Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Cody Bellinger, Hunter Goodman, Brewers Star)

Looking for a fun way to bet on Major League Baseball on Thursday?

The SI Betting team has you covered with our daily home run picks – Daily Dinger – where we look to hit a few long shot bets for players to leave the yard. While it’s hard to hit a home run bet every night, it is a fun way to get involved in the action throughout the 162-game grind of the regular season.

With a few less games than usual today, I’ve had to do some digging to find some favorable home run prop picks.

Wednesday’s edition of Daily Dinger was a profitable one, as Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson chased a +351 prop by hitting his 37th homer of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, the focus turns to a nine-game slate on Thursday, where we have a pair of matinee matchups to kick things off.

I’m eyeing three players to go deep on Thursday, including New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger, who has a couple of big knocks since coming off the injured list.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, Aug. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+256)

Hunter Goodman is back in the lineup for the Colorado Rockies and is hitting .300 with a pair of home runs in his first two games since returning.

The All-Star catcher is now up to 36 home runs this season, and he’s hitting .252 with a .869 OPS.

On Thursday afternoon, Goodman has a very favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals and right-hander Jake Irvin. Last season, Irvin allowed the most home runs in MLB, and he’s given up 14 in 16 appearances in 2026.

The Nationals right-hander has a 5.82 ERA this season and has allowed seven home runs in five starts (at least one in each game) since coming off the injured list.

So, he’s an easy fade candidate, especially since the Washington bullpen (4.90) hasn’t been very good behind him this season. The Nats’ bullpen has given up 91 home runs this season – the most in MLB.

Goodman has 27 of his 36 homers against right-handed pitching this season, so he should be in a great spot to go deep on Thursday afternoon.

Cody Bellinger to Hit a Home Run (+454)

New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger has just 12 home runs in the 2026 season, but he missed a significant chunk of time this summer with a hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star returned to the lineup earlier this week, and he’s already picked up a pair of extra-base hits (one homer, one double off the wall) in three games. Bellinger nearly went yard against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, and I think he’s a threat to go deep with the Yankees at home once again on Thursday night.

Bellinger will take on Astros right-hander and former New York prospect Hayden Wesneski, who has allowed two homers in five appearances in 2026. Wesneski hasn’t pitched poorly this season (Houston is 4-1 in his outings), but Bellinger has been a much better power hitter against right-handed pitching, posting a .779 OPS with eight of his home runs.

I don’t mind betting on Bellinger to stay hot, especially at +454, with this Houston bullpen (75 homers allowed this season) lurking on Thursday night.

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+378)

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Jackson Chourio enters Thursday’s matchup with the New York Mets with 17 home runs this season.

He’s hit five of those against left-handed pitching, posting a .286 batting average and an impressive .843 OPS against southpaws in 2026.

So, why not take a shot on Chourio against struggling Mets lefty Sean Manaea?

Over his last three starts, Manaea has allowed six home runs, and he’s up to 19 homers allowed in the 2026 season. The Mets veteran has worked both as a starter and a reliever this season, compiling a 4.31 ERA in 27 appearances.

Chourio is actually 1-for-3 against Manaea in his career, and the Brewers star may be due after failing to homer in each of his last 11 games. Still, over the last 28 days (24 games), Chourio has been impressive, hitting four homers while posting a .283 batting average and an .817 OPS.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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