Astros vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The New York Yankees welcome in the Houston Astros for a three-game set starting on Tuesday night.

The Yankees have been hot recently, winning six of their last seven games, including two of three against Toronto to start their homestand.

On the other hand, Houston went just 3-6 on its homestand, winning one game each against the Mariners, Angels, and Athletics.

The Yankees won two of three in Houston back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Yankees on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Astros vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-171)

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Astros +131

Yankees -140

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Astros vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Astros: Ethan Pecko (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Yankees: Will Warren (8-6, 4.43 ERA)

Ethan Pecko went 4-6 with a 4.94 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) at Triple-A Sugar Land before making his MLB debut last week. He went 3.2 innings on 89 pitches against the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits.

Will Warren bounced back (somewhat) last time out with two runs on three hits in four innings against the Orioles. He had allowed five runs on six hits in four innings against Seattle in his previous start.

Astros vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, YES

Astros record: 65-66

Yankees record: 74-56

Astros vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Jazz Chisholm Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+121)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. helped power the Yankees to an 8-3 win on Sunday with a 2 for 4 day at the plate, including a home run. He’s now 6 for 17 with a double, triple, and home run in his last five games, scoring four runs with three RBI.

Chisholm has been a bit more productive both at home and against right-handed pitching this season, which isn’t too much of a surprise, so I’ll take these plus odds for him to stay hot tonight against a rookie.

Astros vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Yankees and Astros have had opposite fates recently, with New York winning six of seven and Houston dropping six of eight.

Will Warren also gives the Yankees at least a slight edge on the mound against rookie Ethan Pecko, who allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in just 3.2 innings against the Angels in his MLB debut last week. Warren threw six two-run innings against the Astros back in April.

New York is the better team overall and as of late, has the better pitcher on the mound, and is at home. This is at the very least a fair price for the Yankees as home favorites tonight.

Pick: Astros -140

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