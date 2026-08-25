Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Astros-Yankees, Brewers-Mets, Guardians-Angels)

We have a full slate of MLB action on Tuesday night with 15 games on the docket.

I’m targeting two favorites and a low-scoring game in Anaheim for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Aug. 26.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, Aug. 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees (-140) vs. Houston Astros

Milwaukee Brewers (-159) at New York Mets

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7 (-105)

New York Yankees (-140) vs. Houston Astros

The Yankees and Astros have had opposite fates recently, with New York winning six of seven and Houston dropping six of eight.

Will Warren also gives the Yankees at least a slight edge on the mound against rookie Ethan Pecko, who allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in just 3.2 innings against the Angels in his MLB debut last week. Warren threw six two-run innings against the Astros back in April.

New York is the better team overall and as of late, has the better pitcher on the mound, and is at home. This is at the very least a fair price for the Yankees as home favorites tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers (-159) at New York Mets

While I’m betting on the Yankees, I’m fading the Mets.

New York has lost three of its last five games after a four-game winning streak, including two of three to the White Sox over the weekend. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won seven of its last 10 games, winning series against the Dodgers, Mariners, and Braves.

Zac Thornton may be able to keep the Mets in the game, but Kyle Harrison should be able to match that. And in a battle of southpaws, the Mets are just 11-24 vs. LHP this season while the Brewers are 26-12.

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels UNDER 7 (-105)

The Angels’ offensive woes continued last night in a 4-2 loss to open their series against Cleveland. Outside of an 18-run outburst in Houston on Aug. 20, Los Angeles has scored 15 runs in its last eight games – three or fewer in each contest.

Cleveland has been a bit better offensively, but still went UNDER the total in each of its last five games, including a series at Coors Field, thanks to its strong pitching staff.

The Guardians have now won all four meetings against the Angels this season, holding the Halos to two runs in each contest, so they appear to have a good book on them as well.

Gavin Williams vs. Walbert Urena is a good enough pitching matchup to keep the low-scoring games going for these two squads.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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