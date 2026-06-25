Athletics vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 25

The San Francisco Giants have a chance to complete a sweep on Thursday afternoon, and they’re favored at home against the Athletics.

This has been a low-scoring series so far, with the Giants winning 3-1 on Tuesday and 2-1 on Wednesday, improving to 33-46 this season.

While the Athletics have a better chance to make the playoffs out of these two teams since the American League has been so shaky in 2026, they may not be worth betting on in this matchup.

Jeffrey Springs (5.55 ERA) is on the mound for the Athletics on Thursday, and he’s been rocked as of late, raising his ERA from 3.89 to 5.55 since early May. He’ll take on Landen Roupp (4.15 ERA), who has been pretty consistent for the Giants despite a subpar record.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Athletics vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (-186)

Giants -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Athletics: +109

Giants: -132

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -104)

Athletics vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-7, 5.55 ERA)

Giants: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.15 ERA)

Athletics vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California

Athletics record: 38-42

Giants record: 33-46

Athletics vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Casey Schmitt to Hit a Home Run (+466)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Schmitt is a great target against lefty Jeffrey Springs:

San Francisco Giants slugger Casey Schmitt has a terrific matchup on Thursday afternoon, as he’ll take on the Athletics and left-handed Jeffrey Springs.

Springs has been extremely prone to the long ball this season, allowing 21 home runs in 16 outings while posting a 5.55 ERA. Schmitt is also 1-for-3 against the lefty in his career.

This season, Schmitt has a .295 batting average and 16 home runs, but his numbers are even better against left-handed pitching. He’s hitting .363 with three homers and a .911 OPS against southpaws, and he enters this game in the middle of a hot streak.

Schmitt is hitting .410 over his last 10 games, homering once during that stretch. At +466, he may be the best value on the board on Thursday.

Athletics vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Even though Roupp has an ERA over 4.00 this season, his advanced numbers are actually pretty solid.

The Giants righty has a Fielding Independent Pitching of 3.00, and he ranks in the 75th percentile in expected ERA and the 68th percentile in expected batting average against.

San Francisco has been pretty awful this season, losing 10 of Roupp’s 15 outings, but he does have the edge against Springs.

The Athletics' lefty has a 5.55 ERA, ranking in the 32nd percentile in expected ERA and the 21st percentile in barrel percentage. He’s led his team to a 6-10 record across 16 games, and he’s allowed four or more runs in each of his last six starts.

I’m fading Springs on the road this afternoon.

Pick: Giants Moneyline (-132 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .