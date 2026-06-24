Athletics vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 24

The San Francisco Giants are the only MLB team left in the Bay Area after the Athletics’ departure, and they took the opener of this three-game series on Tuesday night with Robbie Ray tossing eight innings of two-hit ball.

Things will get a little tougher for the Giants on Wednesday, as they are home underdogs now that Tyler Mahle (6.04 ERA) is set to take the mound for the 12th time in the 2026 season.

He’ll go up against Athletic’s youngster Gage Jump, who has a 2.37 ERA through five starts, leading his team to four wins.

The Athletics are a better road team (20-18) than home team (18-23) this season, but they have lost three games in a row heading into this matchup. Can Jump turn things around against a fourth-place San Francisco squad?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup on June 24.

Athletics vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics -1.5 (+129)

Giants +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Athletics: -131

Giants: +108

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -112)

Athletics vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Gage Jump (3-1, 2.37 ERA)

Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-7, 6.04 ERA)

Athletics vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 9:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California

Athletics record: 38-41

Giants record: 32-46

Athletics vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+388)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Kurtz is a solid bet to hit his 20th home run:

Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz has been on fire over the last month, hitting 11 of his 19 home runs while posting a 1.138 OPS over his last 24 games.

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has hit 13 of his 19 long balls against right-handed pitching, and he’s taking on a struggling starter in San Francisco’s Tyler Mahle on Wednesday.

This season, Mahle has allowed 11 home runs in 11 starts, giving up at least one homer in each of his last four outings. He has not pitched since late May, so there’s a chance Mahle is on an innings limit in this matchup.

Still, Kurtz is 1-for-5 with a homer against Mahle in his career and has an impressive .297/.464/.588 slash line against righties in 2026. At nearly 4/1 odds, Kurtz is worth a look to hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday night.

Athletics vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Jump has been really solid in the 2026 season, leading the Athletics to a 4-1 record while posting a 2.37 ERA, 2.48 FIP and a 3.10 expected ERA.

The lefty is coming off seven innings of one-hit ball against the Los Angeles Angels, and now he takes on a Giants team that is just 25th in the league in runs scored despite ranking in the top half of MLB in wRC+ and OPS.

Jump is by far the better starter in this matchup, as Mahle has an expected ERA of 4.11 and has led the Giants to a 3-8 record in his 11 starts.

Plus, San Francisco is one of the worst teams in MLB, sitting at 14 games below .500.

I’ll trust the Athletics to bounce back after losing the series opener between these teams on Tuesday.

Pick: Athletics Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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