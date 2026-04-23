Avalanche vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Los Angeles Kings found a blueprint to slow down the Colorado Avalanche, but the Stanley Cup favorites were still able to come away with 2-1 victories in each of the first two games of the series.

The Kings now face an uphill battle, and home ice hasn’t been too kind to them this season at 15-17-9.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Avalanche vs. Kings in Game 3 on Thursday, April 23.

Avalanche vs. Kings Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Avalanche -1.5 (+160)

Kings +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Avalanche -155

Kings +130

Total

5.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Avalanche vs. Kings Starting Goalies

Avalanche: Scott Wedgewood (2-0, 0.94 GAA, .960 SV%)

Kings: Anton Forsberg (0-2, 1.90 GAA, .939 SV%)

Avalanche vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Avalanche record: 2-0

Kings record: 0-2

Avalanche vs. Kings Best NHL Prop Bets

Avalanche Best NHL Prop Bet

Nathan MacKinnon UNDER 1.5 Points (-105)

It’s always a bit scary to fade a player like Nathan MacKinnon, but the Kings have found an answer for him so far in this series. He has just one point through two games, and went UNDER 1.5 points in seven of his final eight games in the regular season.

MacKinnon can turn it on at any point, but I think Los Angeles will continue to stifle him, especially at home.

Avalanche vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Avalanche have put on the clamps defensively over the last few weeks. After allowing eight goals to the Canucks on April 1, they finished the season 6-1-1 with just 10 goals against in those eight games. That has continued into the playoffs with two 2-1 victories.

If the Kings want to win the series they’re going to have to steal a low-scoring victory. I’ll take the UNDER again tonight in Los Angeles

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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