Baker Mayfield Injury Update Doesn't Shift Buccaneers to Favorites in NFL Week 6 vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed the last two games with a dislocated thumb, but there reportedly is a chance he could return in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL insider James Palmer, Mayfield is pushing to play against Pittsburgh after missing Thursday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Mayfield was originally expected to miss at least three weeks -- and as many as six -- with his thumb injury, so he'll need to get cleared by the Tampa Bay medical staff in order to suit up on Sunday.

Coach Baker Mayfield could return to player Baker Mayfield next week against the Steelers. I'm told Mayfield is pushing to play but it's 10 days out and it's too early for the Bucs to know medically if he can go. The stitches were taken out Monday and it's a matter of his thumb… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 9, 2026

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has filled in for Mayfield the last two weeks and led Tampa Bay to its first win of the season in Week 5. The Buccaneers are a long shot to make the playoffs at 1-4, and oddsmakers don't seem to think that Mayfield will be in action against Pittsburgh just yet.

DraftKings Sportsbook has not altered the opening line for the Steelers vs. Buccaneers battle, keeping Pittsburgh (3-2 this season) as a three-point favorite on the road. The Bucs have only covered the spread in one game (their win vs. Dallas) this season, and it's possible they'd be much closer to a pick'em if Mayfield was expected to play.

Tampa Bay has actually improved on offense with Daniels under center, going from the No. 32 offense in EPA/Play through three weeks to No. 26 in the NFL through five weeks. It's not a major change, but Bucky Irving and the Bucs running game got going in Thursday's shocking upset of the Cowboys.

In his three games this season, Mayfield completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He also added 11 carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground.

The former No. 1 overall pick is as tough as they come, so it'll be interesting to see if he returns to practice this week with a chance of playing on Sunday. If Mayfield does suit up, it's likely this line will move slightly in favor of the Bucs at home.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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