Baker Mayfield Injury Update Impacts Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds for NFL Week 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has missed time in the 2026 season with a thumb injury, and now it appears his status for Week 11 against the Detroit Lions is up in the air.

Mayfield and the Bucs were on a bye in Week 10, but NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that Mayfield is dealing with a lower-leg injury that could keep him out of the team's Week 11 game. While Garafolo said that the injury isn't threatening to put Mayfield on injured reserve, it has impacted the Bucs' odds in Week 11.

Tampa Bay has opened up as a 5.5-point underdog at DraftKings against the Lions and is just +195 to pick up a road win. The Buccaneers (3-6) are battling for first place in the NFC South, so another loss on Sunday would make it even tougher on them to overtake the Carolina Panthers.

"Mayfield has been in and out of a walking boot in recent days as a way of rehabbing and resting the injury during Tampa Bay's bye week, which came at a fortunate time for him," Garafolo wrote.

"The injury is not considered a long-term issue, according to sources. Any missed playing time for Mayfield would be minimal, and injured reserve is not a consideration."

If Mayfield is unable to go in Week 11, the Buccaneers would likely turn to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels to make another start. This season, Daniels has appeared in five games, making three starts and leading the Bucs to a 1-2 record in those games.

The undrafted rookie has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 501 yards, three scores and five picks. He's also added 22 carries sfor 123 yards on the ground.

Mayfield nearly guided the Bucs to an upset win over Chicago in Week 9, and he's led the team to a 2-4 record in his six starts in 2026. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He did not complete a pass in a wild win in the rain over Atlanta in Week 8.

If Mayfield is unable to practice to open the week, it would likely signal that Daniels is going to get the start. The Bucs' odds could move even further out if Mayfield is evetually ruled out, especially with the Lions (five wins in a row) looking like on of the best teams in the NFL.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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