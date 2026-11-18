Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo exited Monday's win over the Houston Rockets with right hip tightness and did not return.

The Heat went on to win that game -- their fifth win in a row -- and it appears that Adebayo avoided a serious injury. The All-Star big man is now listed as probable for Wednesday's contest with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bam Adebayo (hip) probable for Wednesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 17, 2026

This is one of the more interesting games of the night since the Heat and Bucks made a blockbuster trade in the offseason that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami. After a slow start to the season, the Heat have started to figure things out with the Giannis and Bam pairing, and oddsmakers have set the Heat as 11.5-point favorites at home in this game.

Adebayo is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. He's knocking down just 22.0 percent of his 3-point attempts, but the Heat big man is taking just 2.9 per game -- which is way down from last season (5.5 attempts per game).

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup with Adebayo expected to play, but I'm targeting his running mate -- Antetokounmpo -- in the prop market against his former team.

Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

This season, Antetokounmpo is off to a monster start on the boards, averaging 12.5 rebounds on 19.1 rebound chances per game. He's cleared 11.5 boards in 10 of Miami's 14 games.

The Bucks are a very favorable matchup for Giannis, as they moved on from two of their best rebounders -- Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis -- in the trade with the Heat. So far in the 2026-27 campaign. the Bucks are dead last in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage.

So, this is a great matchup for Antetokounmpo to come right around his season average on the glass. There is some concern that a Heat blowout would lead to fewer minutes for the two-time MVP, but he's playing just 32.2 minutes per game this season and pulled down 13 boards in less than 29 minutes against Houston on Monday.

I love this prop for Giannis as the Heat aim to win a sixth game in a row.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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